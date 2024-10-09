King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran is the top university in the Arab region, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. Photo: King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals / Facebook

Abu Dhabi University breaks into Times Higher Education's top 200 for first time

The university and Saudi Arabia's King Fahd University of Petroleum top the charts for the region

Anam Rizvi
October 09, 2024