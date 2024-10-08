Golden visas for Dubai teachers to help schools attract and retain top talent

A new Dubai programme to award <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/05/outstanding-dubai-teachers-eligible-for-golden-visas/" target="_blank">golden visas</a> to outstanding teachers at private schools is a key step in attracting and retaining top talent and raising morale amid high turnover and a global staffing shortage in the education sector, experts said. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who announced the directive on Saturday, said the move was in recognition of the crucial role played by teachers in “shaping young minds” and “nurturing future generations”. Golden visas, introduced in 2019, are a renewable 10-year residency permit given to people who have made a significant contribution to the country, have highly prized skills or work in key industries that are crucial to economic growth. They will be awarded to teachers in private early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions in Dubai. Applications open on October 15. Shiny Davison, principal at the Indian Academy in Dubai, said she would be applying for the golden visa and was eligible for one. “As someone living in this country for 31 years, I believe I deserve to be honoured with having a golden visa,” said Ms Davison. “It motivates teachers. Teaching is not a very highly paid job so, this does come as a motivation and inspiration for teachers. I could see the buzz in my school with everybody talking about this new gesture. Definitely, this adds value.” Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal at Delhi Private School Dubai, said giving golden visas to teachers is an “endorsement of their importance by the government.” “It will motivate people to stay because they will have stability,” said Ms Nandkeolyar. “I think they will feel valued and teachers will want to stay, and the turnover of staff that we see in Dubai as a general rule will get a little less. “The provision of a golden visa, we can see historically in the UAE, has given people longevity of service, and a certain confidence in continuing working in UAE, so I think that it will have the same effect for schools. “Especially, now that there has been a major education strategy 2033, which is then followed up with this, this immediately gives importance to educators. I think this will really help the education sector.” Teachers generally relocate to the UAE to advance their careers and experience life in a different country. Many are on short-term contracts of about two years. A World Bank report, <i>Collaboration Road: Dubai's Journey towards Improved School Quality</i>, published in March 2019, showed that some schools had an annual staff turnover of 30 per cent to 40 per cent at the time. According to Unesco,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/2022/04/15/uae-head-teachers-speak-of-struggle-to-recruit-skilled-talent-amid-global-teacher-shortage/" target="_blank"> teacher shortages</a> are a global issue, which even high-income countries are struggling with. The <a href="https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000388832">global report on teachers</a> reveals an urgent need for 44 million primary and secondary teachers worldwide by 2030. Unesco says attrition rates among primary teachers almost doubled from 4.62 per cent globally in 2015 to 9.06 in 2022, with teachers often leaving the profession within their initial five years. Lisa Johnson, principal at the American Academy for Girls said: “It not only highlights the importance of our profession but also provides stability and long-term residency options for outstanding educators. “This initiative will undoubtedly enhance Dubai’s ability to attract and retain top educational talent from around the world. “There is a massive teacher shortage worldwide. In the US, there are so many states that are trying to do emergency certifications because many of the city schools are operating with 25 per cent or more vacancies all year long. “People just aren't going into education as much as they did in the past. Except for some of the Scandinavian countries, teacher's salaries just don't match up with what somebody would make in business or industry. “The pay is much better in the UAE, but it still would not be comparable to what somebody would be making with similar training in industry.” She said the worldwide teacher shortage meant countries are vying for the best teachers. “The introduction of the golden visa in Dubai is a clear statement from this city that it values education and acknowledges the hard work and achievement of educators,” she said. Dubai teachers who have made an outstanding contribution to the emirate's private education sector will be eligible for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/08/22/golden-visa-apply/" target="_blank">golden visas</a>. School principals and leaders are eligible for golden visas and will need to demonstrate that they have improved the school's rating to good or better in the Dubai Schools Inspections Bureau annual inspections. They will also need to demonstrate that they have been able to either maintain or further improve this rating. Heads of institutions will also need to provide evidence of improved pupil's outcomes, positive feedback from parents and pupils, and recognition through grants or fellowships. Teachers at early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions may be eligible for the golden visa but have to meet some criteria. Teachers will need to be nominated by the principal with the board of governors’ approval. They will need to show evidence of pupil's success in internal and external examinations and demonstrate any innovative contributions to education, as well as proven success in raising the quality of education at their institutions. They will also need to show that they have created a positive impact at the school and gained recognition from the wider education community through an award, grant, or fellowship. Teachers will need to provide evidence of positive feedback from pupils, parents and school leadership and must have contributed to the school community or the wider community through educational or social initiatives. Teachers also have to provide evidence of success in improving the academic performance of Emirati pupils. Faculty at higher education institutions will need to provide evidence of contributions to research, including published research in reputable journals, research grants and collaborations.