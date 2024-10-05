Outstanding Dubai teachers eligible for golden visas

Dubai teachers who have made an outstanding contribution to the emirate's private education sector will be eligible for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/08/22/golden-visa-apply/" target="_blank">golden visas</a>. The decision was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to mark World Teachers' Day. Sheikh Hamdan said the move, made under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was in recognition of the crucial role played by teachers in "shaping young minds" and "nurturing future generations". Golden visas, introduced in 2019, are a renewable 10-year residency permit given to people who have made a significant contribution to the country, have highly prized skills or work in key industries that are crucial to economic growth. They will be awarded to teachers in private early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions in Dubai. The initiative will recognise those who have played an instrumental part in the "academic success of students and have garnered positive feedback from the community for their contributions to enhancing the quality of education", Dubai Media Office said. “On the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all teachers and educators," Sheikh Hamdan said. "We deeply value their mission and the invaluable role they play in shaping minds, nurturing future generations, and driving the progress of nations. "Today, we celebrate their dedication and achievements, which not only define our present but also lay the foundation for a prosperous future. Teachers are a source of inspiration for today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders, and their contributions support Dubai’s development, reaffirming its commitment to investing in human capital.” The recognition for top-performing teachers is in line with Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/01/sheikh-hamdan-sets-out-dubai-action-plan-to-transform-education-transport-and-real-estate/" target="_blank">Education Strategy 2033</a>, an ambitious master plan to transform the sector over the next decade. The strategy is aimed at providing pupils and teachers with the tools needed to drive up education standards and develop the nation's next generation of leaders. President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/05/president-hails-teachers-for-driving-uae-progress/" target="_blank">paid tribute </a>to the critical role played by teachers across the Emirates and the world. The UAE leader delivered an uplifting message on social media to mark World Teachers' Day, held on October 5 each year to recognise the work of educators around the world. Top-performing UAE pupils and students are already eligible for golden visas and many have been rewarded with golden visas after earning top marks in their final-year exams. The UAE first announced plans to honour its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/2021/07/16/more-than-2000-top-pupils-eligible-for-uae-golden-visa/" target="_blank">best pupils and students</a> with golden visas in 2021.