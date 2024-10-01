Sheikh Hamdan sets out Dubai action plan to transform education, transport and real estate

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/14/sheikh-hamdan-announces-new-dubai-quality-of-life-strategy/" target="_blank">Dubai </a>on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious master plan to transform education, real estate and transport and preserve its rich heritage over the next decade. The major strategy was announced by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/27/sheikh-hamdan-meets-president-of-uzbekistan-on-official-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. The series of measures aimed at supporting the emirate's long-term growth were approved by the Executive Council of Dubai, on which Sheikh Hamdan serves as chairman. The moves are part of the wider Dubai Plan 2033 and Dubai Social Agenda 33, collectively aimed at establishing the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/11/06/sheikh-mohammed-approves-dubai-budget-for-2024-to-2026-allocating-6714bn-of-expenditure/" target="_blank">emirate</a> as a global destination for living, learning and investment. Sheikh Hamdan said the Education Strategy 2033 aimed to provide pupils and teachers alike with the tools needed to drive up education standards and develop the nation's next generation of leaders. “Today, we approved the Education Strategy 2033 under the Dubai Social Agenda 33, targeting a significant shift in our education system,” Sheikh Hamdan said, in remarks shared by Dubai Media Office. “Under the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, [Vice President and Ruler of Dubai],<b> </b>Dubai has developed a unique, pioneering global model, and we are now building a more advanced education system in line with this model. “This strategy is an investment in Dubai's future, empowering the next generation with essential skills. We have directed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority to place students at the heart of the new system to equip them with skills to lead and shape the future.” The roadmap for the future will encompass early childhood through to higher education. It will prioritise early career guidance and work to ensure UAE students are in a strong position to compete for places at the best universities in the Emirates and across the globe. The strategy will include diverse pathways for students, including internationally accredited vocational institutions. It was developed in consultation with school and university heads, teachers and parents. The Real Estate Strategy 2033 will seek to support Dubai's goal to raise real estate transactions to Dh1 trillion ($227.2 billion) by 2033 and double the sector’s contribution to economic diversification. “The strategy also boosts Emirati competitiveness and promotes home ownership to enhance family stability,” Sheikh Hamdan said. It will aim to increase real estate transactions by 70 per cent and multiply the value of Dubai’s real estate portfolios by 20 times to Dh20 billion. The Real Estate Strategy 2033 plans to contribute Dh73 billion to the emirate’s gross domestic product and help Dubai attract further investment and bolster its status as a global economic hub. It will include the introduction of a series of programmes by 2033 to raise the quality of developments, enhance transparency, leverage data for better market forecasting, integrate AI within the sector, centralise data and offer high-grade assets. “The aim is to attract investment as well as improve the buying and selling experience. In addition, the strategy prioritises sustainability and the development of balanced, cohesive communities, aiming to raise home ownership rates to 33 per cent,” Dubai Media Office said. Also announced was the Dubai Cashless Strategy, which will set out to make the emirate one of the top five cashless cities globally by 2033. “The strategy will increase digital transactions across all sectors, contributing AED8 billion to the economy and ensuring that 100% of businesses in Dubai accept digital payments,” Dubai Media Office said. The Suspended Transport Systems Project will be central to Dubai's Smart Mobility Strategy. By 2030, Dubai wants to automate 25 per cent of all trips through the implementation of a newly-approved 65km system connecting Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khor and Zabeel. The new scheme will help increase the share of public transport journeys in Dubai to 26 per cent of all trips by 2030. In addition, it will be integrated with other modes of transportation to help people move around the emirate efficiently and sustainably, Dubai Media Office added. The Dubai National Archives Project, to be overseen by the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, aims to preserve the history and heritage of Dubai. It will involve documenting and archiving the emirate’s government records, achievements, history, and cultural heritage, ensuring that Dubai’s story is passed down to future generations.