Sheikh Mohammed approves Dubai budget for 2024 to 2026 allocating $67.14bn of expenditure

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the emirate's budget for 2024 to 2026 that allocates Dh246.6 billion ($67.14 billion) of expenditure.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved Law No 20 of 2023 for the general budget for the fiscal year 2024.

The 2024 - 2026 General Budget for the Government of Dubai reflects @HHShkMohd’s vision in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The agenda’s goal is to double the city’s GDP and propel it into the ranks of the world's top three urban economies over the next decade. Featuring a total… pic.twitter.com/YKF7UmdcuH — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 6, 2023

The emirate has earmarked Dh79.1 billion for spending next year. The move reflects Dubai's fast economic recovery and boosts its ambitions to stimulate the macroeconomy and support the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 development project, as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday.

The emirate expects to report public revenue of Dh90.6 billion next year, of which Dh85.1 billion has been allocated to the budget and Dh5.5 billion to the general reserve.

More to follow ...