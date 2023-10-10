Dubai non-oil economy up in September as sales growth touches highest in four years

Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy remained robust in September as sales growth hit the highest in more than four years amid improving demand.

The emirate's seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers' index reading rose to 56.1 in September, marking its strongest performance in three months, up from 55.0 in August.

It remained well above the neutral 50 mark separating an expansion from a contraction.

The survey, which covers the construction, wholesale and retail, and travel and tourism sectors, showed that the confidence for future activity also rose sharply last month.

“Dubai non-oil companies reported a rapid acceleration in sales growth during September, which climbed to the highest in over four years and was spurred on by new clients and strengthening economic conditions,” David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“While the impact on business activity growth was muted during the month, business confidence regarding future activity ticked up further to the highest recorded since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, signalling that firms' near-term growth expectations have improved.”

