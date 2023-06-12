Dubai offers new incentives to attract digital start-ups in tech sector push

Dubai has revealed a new initiative to attract digital start-ups to set up and grow in the emirate as the UAE seeks to double the contribution of the tech sector to its gross domestic product (GDP) over the next decade.

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy initiative, which will be launched in September, offers a set of packages for digital start-ups in partnership with a number of private sector and government entities, Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working System, told reporters on Monday.

"We want to ensure that Dubai is the most appealing and most attractive environment for new digital companies setting up and also expanding in the region," Mr Al Olama said at a press event at the headquarters of Dubai Chamber.

The government body signed initial agreements with partners including Telr, Dubai CommerCity, the UAE’s biggest telecoms operator e& – formerly known as Etisalat – and Safepay at a signing ceremony on Monday.

Last year the UAE announced its Digital Economy Strategy with the goal of increasing the contribution of the sector to the GDP by 20 per cent over the next 10 years, up from 9.7 per cent in 2022.

More to follow ...