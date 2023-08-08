Dubai's economy grew 2.8% in first quarter extending robust momentum of 2022

Dubai’s economy grew an annual 2.8 per cent in the first quarter of the year to Dh111.3 billion ($30.3 billion), extending the "robust momentum of growth" achieved in 2022, when the emirate expanded by 4.4 per cent.

The transportation and storage sector is the biggest contributor to overall growth accounting for 48 per cent of output, followed by the financial and insurance sector that represents 15 per cent.

“The continued high growth in the first quarter of the year is yet another testament to Dubai’s strong fundamentals, sustainability and resilience and its capacity to constantly create fresh pathways for enterprise and innovation to flourish," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.

"Supported by its outstanding investment environment, robust infrastructure and business-enabling ecosystem, Dubai continues to outpace some of the world’s leading economies."