Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid cycles around Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, cycled around the city with friends and aides on Monday.

The images, widely shared on social media on Monday evening, showed Sheikh Mohammed and a group of friends touring the cycling path of the Dubai Water Canal.

Sheikh Mohammed was pictured riding with government officials along the 7km Dubai Water Canal cycling track, which is popular among cyclists in the emirate.

A video of Sheikh Mohammed cycling was also shared on Instagram by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, director-general of Dubai's Protocol Department, in which he is seen wearing a black T-shirt, trainers and a helmet.

In another photo shared to Instagram, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen taking a break and posing for a photo.

Dubai has been pressing ahead with its goal to promote the city as a cyclists' haven, with plans to expand the tracks from 463km to 759km by 2026, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

More than 20 dedicated cycling tracks have been constructed by the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced his intention to make the city more bicycle-friendly in August 2020.

He approved a Dh400 million strategy to make cycling safer the following year.