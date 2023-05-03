Dubai opens tunnel for cyclists to boost safety

A dedicated tunnel for cyclists has been opened in Dubai to help improve road safety and cut the emirate's carbon footprint.

The passage in Meydan — which is 160 metres long and 6.6 metres wide — can accommodate up to 800 riders an hour.

The Roads and Transport Authority project is part of Dubai's long-term strategy to position itself as a bicycle-friendly city.

The scheme, which comes amid wider road improvement work in the area, involved turning part of the cycling track connecting to Meydan Street into an underpass. This allows a free flow of cyclists and is expected to reduce accidents by keeping them separate from cars and lorries.

The RTA aims to increase the total length of cycling tracks in the emirate to 819km by the end of 2026.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the emirate's Crown Prince, announced his intention to turn Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city in August 2020.

He approved a Dh400 million strategy to make cycling safer the following year.

Sheikh Hamdan urged the authorities to adopt global best practices, and all of the safety and security measures needed to develop a bicycle-friendly network.

Dubai Vision 2021 aims to strengthen the city's position as a popular place to live, work and visit.

Improving cycling facilities will also help to reduce the UAE's carbon footprint.

In May 2022, the RTA revealed plans to build bike paths in Barsha 1 and 2 in the latest stage of the city's cycling network.

The agency said at the time it was also assessing whether to build cycling paths in eight other districts: Al Ras, Al Bateen, Al Daghaya, Ayal Nasir, Al Souq Al Kabeer, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail and Al Sabkha.

The aim is to have cycling tracks in 29 city districts by the end of 2026.