Sharjah ruler announces Dh1.1 billion project to transform Mahdub suburb

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a Dh1.1 billion project to transform the emirate's Mahdub suburb.

The project will include the establishment of a housing development with a commercial centre, police and cultural club, a school and a nursery, as well as petrol stations.

"These projects align with the vision and commitment to furnish all-encompassing educational, commercial, and recreational services, along with robust infrastructure, to enrich the social fabric of families residing in the Mahdub suburb," state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday evening.

Sheikh Dr Sultan underscored the concerted efforts of government departments, guided by his supervision, to overcome challenges in the development of housing in new areas, Wam added.

He said among properties in the new project will be "ready-to-move-in residences that include all needs, such as bedrooms, family areas, and outdoor spaces for the comfort of families with their children".

Sheikh Dr Sultan also urged his government's housing department to offer support to Sharjah citizens who required guidance when it comes to building homes in the new community.

"The work is being carried out according to plans drawn up in all regions of the emirate to meet all the needs of citizens for decent living, education and scholarships for students to the highest levels," Wam quoted Sheikh Dr Sultan as saying.