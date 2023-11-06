Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid opens first session of the new Federal National Council

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opened the first session of the new Federal National Council term in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Twenty members of the 40-member Emirati parliamentary group were elected last month, with the other 20 appointed by the rulers of each emirate.

The members, half of whom are women, represent the UAE population. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each while Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah both have six. Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

"Today we inaugurated the convening of the new Federal National Council," Sheikh Mohammed said, writing on social media following the start of the 18th term of the council.

"We had a successful electoral experience and we established a new milestone in the journey of empowerment.

"Today, the council launches as a supporting, guiding and assisting authority for the government, conveying the aspirations of the people of the union. May God guide everyone for the good of the country and its people."

The new council's first task was to elect its speaker. Saqr Ghobash was re-elected to the position.

The council plays an important role in providing a platform for discussion, debate and decision-making on matters of national importance and conveying the concerns of citizens on issues from roads to jobs.

The 20 successful candidates, announced last month, were chosen from 298 candidates.

A total of 398,879 people were eligible to vote with 175,487 casting their ballot, including 5,042 who voted from outside the country.