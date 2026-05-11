West Ham v Arsenal ratings: Mavropanos 8, Bowen 6; Saka 5, Trossard 8

Arsenal completed a dream week for the North London club by defeating West Ham United 1-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday.

After beating Fulham 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend, Arsenal then defeated Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to seal their spot in the Uefa Champions League final.

And a third win in eight days was secured thanks to Leandro Trossard's deflected strike seven minutes from time which lifts Arsenal five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game less. Pep Guardiola's men take on Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal's final two games are against Burnley at the Emirates followed by Crystal Palace away on Sunday, while City end the season with Bournemouth on the south coast and Aston Villa at home.

Relegation-haunted West Ham, though, thought they had grabbed a vital point when substitute Callum Wilson fired home, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya after a VAR check.

Defeat leaves the Hammers third bottom, one point behind 17th place Tottenham Hotspur who have played a game less and are at home to Leeds United on Monday night.

What they said:

Nuno Espirito Santos: “The way the game finished – we're all upset, of course. Due to the recent seasons it's been happening and even the referees don't know what is a foul, what isn't a foul. It creates a lot of doubt and speculation around it. Overall, a good performance which in the end doesn't come away with the result we wanted, needed and expected. We lost the game, finished."

Mikel Arteta: “It was a call from the ref that is very brave, but very consistent with what they’ve been talking about all season. When I have to be critical, I have been. And today I have to praise them, at least for giving the option to a referee to decide, away from the lights and the chaos, to give clarity to him to make the right call. And when you look at the action in that way, it is an obvious error."

West Ham ratings:

Mads Hermansen – 7/10: In the right place to push Trossard header onto the bar but could do nothing as the same player hit the woodwork with the rebound seconds later. No chance with a deflected winner.

Axel Disasi – 7/10: On-loan Chelsea defender was fortunate to escape a first-half booking for clattering into Gyokeres but helped keep Swede's impact to a minimum.

Jean-Clair Todibo – 7/10: Part of a back three that held out under real pressure for the opening 15 minutes. Needless foul on Gyokeres earned a yellow card. The Hammers backline did well.

Konstantinos Mavropanos – 8/10: Greek defender in the right place early on to prevent Calafiori scoring, and again when blocking a header from the same player. Similar story in the second half as Gabriel stabbed an effort towards goal, but Mavropanos was again on hand to clear.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 7/10: Started as right-wingback and provided a perfect cross to find Castellanos, whose header was saved. Final ball not always on target, though.

Tomas Soucek – 7/10: Big Czech helped make it a physical battle for the league leaders in the middle of the park. Unfortunate to provide deflection on Trossard's winning strike.

Mateus Fernandes – 7/10: Portuguese became increasingly frustrated at being penalised by referee Chris Kavanagh, who, in his defence, had usually made the right call. Looked like he was going to break the deadlock after fine one-two but saw his shot saved by Raya.

El Hadji Malick Diouf – 6/10: Started at left wing-back but had to keep defensive wits about him with Saka out on his wing. One disastrous sliced clearance gifted a corner to Arsenal.

Jarrod Bowen – 6/10: West Ham's top-scorer had no chance to add to his 10 goals this season until just after half-time, but could only send a weak shot straight at the goalkeeper. Had another cross-come-shot parried out for a corner by Raya.

Crysencio Summerville – 6/10: Sprang to life in the 35th minute with a fine turn and run towards goal but stumbled at the last moment, sending a shot wide. Booked for a foul on Gabriel moments later. His pace drew a few yellow cards out of Arsenal players.

Valentin Castellanos – 7/10: Argentine forward was rightly booked for a clumsy challenge from behind on Zubimendi. Denied a brilliant goal when Raya saved his flying header.

Substitutes:

Pablo (On for Castellanos, 66') – 6/10: Was his foul on Raya that resulted in Wilson's late goal being disallowed after a VAR check.

Callum Wilson (On for Disasi, 85') – N/A: Experienced striker saw one shot blocked by Gabriel then had goal disallowed after fellow substitute Pablo impeded the goalkeeper.

Arsenal ratings:

David Raya – 8/10: Fine stop to keep out Castellanos header with West Ham's first attempt on target just before the break. Palmed Bowen cross-shot out for a corner. Vital block to deny Fernandes, although was caught flapping at a cross during late VAR drama.

Ben White – 7/10: England right-back was outstanding in the midweek win over Atletico Madrid but had his game ended early when he jarred his knee. Looked a nasty one with the Champions League final and then World Cup looming.

William Saliba – 8/10: Arsenal's regimented defence was not breached again – the Gunners had shipped just 26 goals in 36 matches. Booked for kicking the ball away late on.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 8/10: No surprise that Brazilian defender was in the right place to block Wilson's goal-bound shot. If Arsenal win the title, Raya, Saliba and Gabriel will have played a huge part.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10: Italian had three chances in the opening 25 minutes, one wasted due to unwillingness to swing right boot, one left-footed shot curled wide of target and then had a goal-bound header blocked. Off at the break as Arteta shuffled his pack.

Declan Rice – 8/10: Former Hammer shifted to right-back when White went off injured, which sucked the life out of Arsenal's attack. Back in the midfield after the break, which was crucial in Arsenal winning the match.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7/10: Started in midfield as Arsenal dominated the early stages, although was skinned by a lovely Summerville turn midway through the first half. Moved to left-back in half-time reshuffle.

Eberechi Eze – 5/10: Had produced some vital, golden finishes this season but no hint of that happening here and no shock when he was hooked in the second half.

Bukayo Saka – 5/10: England winger, fresh from midweek winner against Atletico, had a quiet one at London Stadium. Two wild shots off target at the start of the second half. Booked for tripping Summerville.

Viktor Gyokeres – 6/10: Struggled to make impact against three West Ham centre-backs. One header way over in 74th minute was only chance all game.

Leandro Trossard – 8/10: Provided a stunning pass with outside of his foot to put Calafiori in on goal. Then quickly followed it with two headers – one pushed on to the woodwork, one straight on to the bar. Scored a crucial winner via a slight deflection.

Substitutes:

Martin Zubimendi (On for White, 28') – 5/10: Some slack passing from the Spaniard, highlighted by a simple ball overhit that would have put Eze away down the right. Substitute was substituted as Gunners looked to attack.

Cristhian Mosquera (On for Calafiori, 46') – 7/10: Spaniard came on at right-back with White off injured and the Rice experiment in that position rightly binned off. Booked for dragging down Summerville.

Martin Odegaard (On for Eze, 67') – 8/10: Started pulling strings immediately, lifting the team and would provide an assist for Trossard's winner.

Kai Havertz (On for Zubimendi, 67') – 6/10: No sniff of goal for German attacker.

Noni Madueke (On for Saka, 80') – N/A.