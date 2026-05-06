Arsenal v Atletico Madrid ratings: White 9, Saka 7; Lookman 5, Alvarez 6

Arsenal are through to the Uefa Champions League final after Bukayo Saka's close-range finish secured a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

After the semi-final first-leg in the Spanish capital had finished 1-1, it was another tight game in North London that was decided on the brink of half-time.

Leandro Trossard had seen the game's first shot on target saved by Jan Oblak but Saka would poke home the rebound to earn Arsenal a first Champions League final spot since 2006 – when they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona – and only a second in their history.

They will face the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain with the reigning champions from France taking a 5-4 advantage over to Germany after an unforgettable first-leg.

It was by no means a vintage Arsenal performance but they deserved to go through against an Atletico side lacking attacking threat.

Victory also keeps alive the Gunners' double hopes with Mikel Arteta's side currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League, although second-place Manchester City do have a game in hand.

Winning the domestic title is back in their hands after Man City's 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday night, with West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace standing between the Gunners and a first top-flight crown in 22 years.

What they said:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: “I’m really going to enjoy it tonight, everybody’s enjoying this moment now. But tomorrow we have to start to prepare for Sunday. We have an incredible game against West Ham, a really tough one, and we’re going to have four days to do that. Let’s enjoy the moment but tomorrow let’s start to live in the present.”

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone: “If we got knocked out it is because our opponents deserved to get through. I don’t want to make excuses."

Arsenal ratings:

David Raya – 7/10: Poor low parry almost handed Giuliano Simeone a chance but Declan Rice came to the rescue. Faced no shot on target until producing a good 55th-minute stop from Antoine Griezmann. Hardly tested by toothless Atleti.

Ben White – 9/10: One lovely ball to put Bukayo Saka away down the wing and was one of several nice Arsenal moves down right. Marked Ademola Lookman out of the game and was superb all night.

William Saliba – 8/10: Awful back header almost put Simeone through on goal and was relieved when teammates mopped up. Immaculate bar that, though, as the English top-flight's meanest defence held firm again.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 8/10: Fired a low shot wide of the target after good work from White and Saka. Important recovery challenge on Simeone following error by Saliba. Helped keep dangerman Alvarez quiet.

Ricardo Calafiori – 7/10: Italian, one of five changes from the first leg, had one wild attempt on goal. Solid defensively.

Declan Rice – 8/10: Vital sliding block to deny Simeone an early scoring opportunity. Produced a few of his trademark surging runs forward and was the heartbeat of Arsenal's win, earning Uefa's Player of the Match award.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7/10: Teenager, again chosen ahead of Martin Zubimendi in midfield, produced one fine run and low cross across the six-yard box, which was crying out for a finish. Went off to warm applause in the second half.

Bukayo Saka – 7/10: Poacher's finish from close range to put Arsenal in front just before half-time to become only the fourth English player to score in two different Uefa Champions League semi-finals.

Eberechi Eze – 6/10: Playing in a central role but found space hard to come by against a compact Atleti side. Barely threatened before being taken off before the hour mark.

Leandro Trossard – 7/10: Went down looking for a penalty in the first half after Griezmann's challenge but was rightly dismissed by referee. Had game's first shot on target, which was saved but led to Saka scoring.

Viktor Gyokeres – 8/10: Big role in build-up that would end with Saka scoring. Missed a sitter right in front of goal that would have made it 2-0. Deserved the goal as his work rate and hold-up play were top-class.

Substitutes:

Martin Odegaard (On for Eze, 58') – 6/10: Immediately had a chance to score but could not keep his shot down when well placed.

Piero Hincapie (On for Calafiori, 58') – 7/10: Brilliant cross to set up Gyokeres, but the Swede shot over.

Noni Madueke (On for Saka, 58') – 5/10: A few threatening runs down the right, but final ball was badly lacking.

Martin Zubimendi (On for Lewis-Skelly, 74') – 7/10: Brought on as calm head in midfield as Arsenal looked to see out the game.

Gabriel Martinelli (On for Trossard, 84') – N/A.

Atletico Madrid ratings:

Jan Oblak – 7/10: First moment came on the brink of half-time when he saved well from Trossard only for Saka to react quickly and score the rebound.

Marc Pubill – 7/10: Obvious booking for hauling down Gyokeres but played his part in what was a typically well-organised Diego Simeone defensive performance.

Robin Le Normand – 7/10: Given the nod after impressing as a substitute in Madrid. Beaten to the ball by Saka ahead of Gunners' opener but generally solid.

David Hancko – 7/10: Made important blocks and challenges when called upon. Up against an opponent in Gyokeres who was a constant menace up front.

Matteo Ruggeri – 7/10: Stood his ground against the dangerous Saka and helped keep the England attacker relatively quiet.

Koke – 7/10: Like first leg, veteran midfielder was immense in the centre of the park, giving little away, but Atletico lacked a cutting edge going forward. Booked late on as frustration boiled over.

Marcos Llorente – 6/10: Showed his versatility moving from midfield to defence and was reliable in both.

Giuliano Simeone – 6/10: Not much of an opportunity attacking wise in opening 45 minutes with Atletico playing so deep. Thought he should have won a penalty just after the break after Gabriel challenge, but the referee and VAR thought differently.

Ademola Lookman – 5/10: Desperately disappointing night for the London-born winger, who offered next to no threat.

Antoine Griezmann – 6/10: Veteran's touch and movement remain top-notch, but couldn't provide the scoring touch that the Spanish side desperately needed. Sad end to his Atletico career as the Frenchman heads for pastures new at the end of the season.

Julian Alvarez – 6/10: First-leg scorer had first big chance of the game but could only send his shot wide of target. Turned out to be his only opportunity. Well marked by Gabriel and Saliba.

Substitutes:

Nahuel Molina (On for Lookman, 57') –5/10: One risky pass across the penalty area handed a half chance to White, who dragged his shot wide.

Alexander Sortloth (On for Le Normand, 57') –4/10: Big moment came five minutes from time but completely fluffed his footwork and failed to even get shot away.

Johnny Cardoso (On for Simeone, 57') – 6/10: American midfielder couldn't help break down Arsenal's defence.

Thiago Almada (On for Alvarez, 66') – 6/10: Could not provide the attacking spark needed.

Alex Baena (On for Griezmann, 66') – 6/10: Sent shot way over the bar in the last minute with his team desperately looking for a goal.