'It's better than no points': Doku keeps Man City title hopes alive with spectacular goal in Everton thriller

For the first 20 minutes of Everton’s game against Manchester City, there was little indication of the chaos that would follow. City were so dominant that when an announcement was broadcast on the public address system saying a stadium safety exercise was about to begin, it could’ve been a signal for Everton to start playing football after enjoying just 13 per cent of possession in the first half.

In-form City were chasing down Premier League leaders Arsenal, going into the game six points behind with two games in hand, and took such control that when Everton won a corner after 25 minutes there were ironic cheers.

Were low expectations the reason there were a significant number of empty seats in the home sections? Or was it because Everton saw yet another game shifted to Monday night for the benefit of television viewers over match-going fans? Everton have had more games moved than any other team this season, and fans who might be inconvenienced by the changes have complained of difficulties in transferring tickets. Frustration was in the air.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could have spent the first 30 minutes watching the stunning sunset over the River Mersey behind his goal. City are most effective in the first half, yet their efforts counted for little. Then Everton attacked on 31 minutes, Merlin Rohl’s raw pace got him away from Marc Guehi to get in behind the high line as he fed a ball to Beto, who darted into the centre. Donnarumma got a hand to it and with that Everton’s best chance of the first half had gone. It was only Rohl’s third start in the Premier League, but he impressed.

City had won their final eight trips to Everton’s old home at Goodison Park, a startling statistic for a club that prided themselves on their old home being an intimidating fortress. Everton’s away record is better this season than in their smart new home, with seven wins on the road to six at home. That was enough for mid-table Everton to still be in contention for a European place with three games to go, though the two previous games had seen David Moyes’ side lose 2-1 to last-minute goals.

Pep Guardiola, perhaps in his final month as City manager, stood in the tiny technical area looking vexed. Everton were well organised and, with half time approaching, held out until Jeremy Doku curled a ball with his left foot from the edge of the area high past Jordan Pickford.

It was a stunning goal and as the Belgian celebrated in front of the cameras, the 3,000 travelling City fans came to life, singing "Blue Moon" – only for attention to be drawn to Michael Keane’s yellow card tackle on Doku after he slid in and misjudged the ball. Keane, Beto and James Tarkowski were all booked within eight minutes for the home team.

Everton finally came to life on the hour, Beto and Iliman Ndiaye combined on a breakaway before the latter went for goal.

“EV-ER-TON!” hollered the home fans as the noise arrived. Ndiaye was clean through on 64 minutes after a mistake but shot straight at Donnarumma, who ran out and made himself big. Huge save. The crowd was given as 52,257, the capacity. There were not 52,257 inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium, yet it sounded like a febrile full house when substitute Thierno Barry equalised for Everton after another City mistake saw Guehi give the ball to the French forward.

The spirit of Goodison was back as fans roared Everton on. Ndiaye popped an effort wide before the ensuing corner was headed in by defender Jake O’Brien. Donnarumma fumed, Guardiola shook his head as he sipped water on the sides. It was a legitimate goal.

Everton's Thierno Barry celebrates after scoring against Manchester City. Getty Images Info

Everton were all over City as the title race flipped on its head. Ndiaye came close again.

“Oh Everton we love you!” they sang. They have averaged a win here once every six weeks. They were not expected to win against City. Two became three on 81 minutes, a second goal from Barry. As the last flicker of sunlight dipped behind the Mersey, the new stadium erupted.

City had fallen apart and their failure to win would have been welcomed more by Arsenal fans, but Guardiola’s side weren’t finished. Erling Haaland made it two after 83 minutes. And Doku got his second magnificent strike, this time with his right foot, after 97 minutes.

“You finish with that negative, losing the goal, which we have done in the last games,” said Moyes. “Disappointing, but a brilliant finish by Doku, must give him credit. It was a much better performance in the second [half] after what was probably the worst we have played in the first half against any of the top teams, but that could be the quality and levels of Manchester City and how they are performing. We couldn’t beat their intensity and pressure. We done a lot better in the second half.”

"First half we played well and created a lot of chances,” said Doku, City’s best player. “We know if we don't score those chances, it is going to get difficult at the end. Obviously, they are at their own stadium, they create chances, and they are dangerous, and they scored two goals, but I think we gave them the game. It was good that we came back because one point is not bad in games like this."

“It's better the point than no points,” said Guardiola. “It would have been better to win the game. Many things happened: the difficulty of the opponent, the incredibly aggressive way they play. We had composure in the first half that was exceptional. David Moyes teams have always been good with set pieces. The second and third [City] goals are outstanding and we take a point."