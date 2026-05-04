UAE to adopt remote learning for rest of week after Iran attacks

UAE nurseries, schools and universities will switch to distance learning for the remainder of the week as a safety measure, following renewed Iranian attacks on the country.

The Ministry of Education said remote learning would be in place for pupils, teachers and administrative staff across all nurseries, public and private schools in the country.

“This measure is being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the educational community. The situation will be reassessed,” the Ministry of Education said.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research also confirmed the temporary resumption of remote learning for the remainder of the week at universities.

The authority said priority academic programmes that require clinical training, laboratory use, direct practical or field-based application, or in-person examinations are exempt.

“Such programmes will continue with face-to-face instruction, as determined by the Ministry,” the ministry said.

UAE air defences detected four cruise missiles launched by Iran on Monday, in the first attacks on the country in weeks.

The Ministry of Defence said three of the missiles were intercepted "over the country's territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea".

Three people were injured in a fire at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after a drone attack from Iran. They were all Indian citizens and were taken to hospital for treatment, the Fujairah Media Office said.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks were an "unacceptable transgression" and were in violation of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Return to remote learning

The government previously mandated the education sector shift to remote learning at the beginning of March, following the start of the Iran war.

Schools and nurseries across the UAE began reopening their doors on April 20, with strict safety rules in place.

Pupils have faced significant disruption to education owing to the Iran conflict, with key GCSE and A-Level summer exams being cancelled.

Schools are navigating a complex landscape of portfolios, coursework submissions and teacher-predicted grades to ensure the class of 2026 receives results that reflect their years of work.