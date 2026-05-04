Dubai Loop plans gather pace with new tunnel partner announced

Plans to launch a high-speed underground transport network in Dubai are taking shape after a key partner was brought on board to help drive progress on the major infrastructure scheme.

Parsons Corporation – previously named as project management consultants for the Dubai Metro Blue Line – are to play a major role in the development of the Dubai Loop in the months ahead.

The Dubai government in February signed a contract to build the Elon Musk-led project as part of the emirate's efforts to cut congestion.

Work on the subterranean network is due to get under way this year. It will eventually cover 22km, with 19 stations serviced by autonomous Teslas driving through underground tunnels.

Elon Musk's Boring Company has awarded Parsons a nine-month contract for professional services to support design and construction.

Tunnel vision

The tunnel specialists have managed more than 250 complex underground projects around the world, along with development of more than 16,000km of road networks spanning six continents.

Once up and running, Dubai Loop aims to slash travel times from DIFC to Dubai Mall from 20 minutes to only three, and will eventually transport more than 13,000 passengers a day between key business and tourism destinations.

Fleets of bookable electric vehicles will speed through tunnels measuring 3.6 metres in diameter, with the first four stations earmarked for Burj Khalifa, DIFC 2, Zabeel Dubai Mall Parking and the business hub of ICD Brookfield Place.

Pierre Santoni, Parsons' president of infrastructure for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the company was well placed to deliver the futuristic project.

“Parsons has proudly played a central role in developing some of the most important and prestigious critical infrastructure programmes across the UAE since our first programmes there in the 1980s,” he said.

“From roads, bridges and tunnels, to airports, railways and urban developments, our team has delivered superior quality, integrity and innovation on every single project from day one.

“Our agreement with The Boring Company reflects the directives of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading global innovators and accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies to support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

Parsons will ensure all designs are technically robust, fully compliant with local regulations and efficiently progressed to support safe, reliable and integrated mobility across Dubai.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the first phase of Dubai Loop would cost Dh565 million ($153.8 million) and connect DIFC with Dubai Mall as an alternative transit network built beneath the city's roads.

A similar network is already operational in the US, connecting Las Vegas Convention Centre with Harry Reid International Airport.

Parsons has a solid track record in Dubai, having worked extensively with the RTA to help deliver key infrastructure, including ground-breaking projects such as the Dubai Metro Red and Green Line.

The firm has also worked on the Dubai Metro Route 2020 expansion, the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, the Infinity Bridge and more than 100 road, bridge and tunnel projects across the city.

Taking Teslas underground is the next step in Dubai’s urban mobility transformation to encourage more people to use public transport.

“The Dubai Loop is designed to redefine urban mobility through fast, efficient and scalable underground transport,” said Jim Fitzgerald, global vice president of business development at The Boring Company.

“By partnering with Parsons, we combine innovative tunnelling technology with strong regional expertise and a proven track record in major infrastructure delivery.

“This collaboration will help accelerate progress, ensure effective stakeholder alignment and bring this vision to life in one of the world’s most forward-thinking cities.”