Dubai Loop: First four stations revealed for $545 million project

The first four stations of Dubai's high-speed underground road system have been revealed.

The stations will be built at the Burj Khalifa, DIFC 2, Zabeel Dubai Mall Parking and ICD Brookfield Place, a video released by the RTA showed.

Dubai signed a contract on Tuesday to build an Elon Musk-led network as part of the emirate’s efforts to cut congestion.

The project involves specially created tunnels for Tesla vehicles built under Dubai’s roads, with the stations acting as drop-off points. Officials said the cars would initially have drivers, but could be autonomous in the future.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the first phase of the Dubai Loop – developed by the entrepreneur’s tunnelling firm, The Boring Company – would cost Dh565 million ($153.8 million) and connect DIFC with Dubai Mall as an alternative transit network built beneath the city's roads.

The network will feature 19 stations across 22.2km, which will require the construction of tunnels measuring 3.6 metres in diameter. The first phase of the project is expected to take one year to complete. The final project is expected to be completed in phases across three years at a total cost of Dh2 billion ($545 million).

The Dubai Loop will feature 19 entrance stations. Antonie Robertson / The National

The Boring Company said construction on the first phase of the project - which will feature four stations - is due to begin in late 2026.

The deal was signed a year after it was first revealed by Mr Musk and as the city contends with a population boom and heavy traffic.

“Dubai is embracing innovation and harnessing advanced technology to ease traffic flow and advance environmental goals amid a sustained population boom,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA and chairman of the board of executive directors, who was speaking to The National's Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi during a session at the World Governments Summit.

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority director general Mattar Al Tayer in conversation with The National editor-in-chief Mina Al Oraibi. Antonie Robertson / The National

The project is expected to serve 13,000 passengers a day. “It will be mainly in the Dubai Mall, DIFC and Business Bay areas,” he said.

Hamad Al Shehhi, director of the roads department at the RTA, told The National that the Dubai Loop was a transformative project. “It is a unique project. It is a sustainable transportation system," he said.

The project is to begin with a tunnel to link Dubai Mall to DIFC, he added. “It reduces the trip time from 20 minutes to three minutes.”

He said the first phase of the project would "operate 100 cars with the potential to have driverless cars in the future".