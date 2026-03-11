  • IEA proposal marks largest ever release of strategic oil reserves in its history
  • Iran cannot take part in football World Cup, sports minister says
  • Three vessels hit by unknown ​projectiles ​in ​Strait of Hormuz
  • More than 60 Iranian navy vessels struck since war began, Centcom says
  • Fighting will continue until 'shadow of war is lifted from country', IRGC says
  • Israel must respect Lebanese sovereignty, says Macron as 10 killed in Baalbek
  • President Sheikh Mohamed and Vladimir Putin call for diplomacy to end war
  • UK reiterates commitment to defend allies in region
  • Turkey's Erdogan says war must stop before whole region dragged in
Updated: March 11, 2026, 2:31 PM