- IEA proposal marks largest ever release of strategic oil reserves in its history
- Iran cannot take part in football World Cup, sports minister says
- Three vessels hit by unknown projectiles in Strait of Hormuz
- More than 60 Iranian navy vessels struck since war began, Centcom says
- Fighting will continue until 'shadow of war is lifted from country', IRGC says
- Israel must respect Lebanese sovereignty, says Macron as 10 killed in Baalbek
- President Sheikh Mohamed and Vladimir Putin call for diplomacy to end war
- UK reiterates commitment to defend allies in region
- Turkey's Erdogan says war must stop before whole region dragged in
Updated: March 11, 2026, 2:31 PM