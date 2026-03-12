Fire put out after Iranian drone slams into Dubai residential tower

An Iranian drone caused a fire when it hit a hotel residence in Dubai Creek Harbour overnight.

Dubai Government Media Office said "a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour", in a statement at 2.45am.

It provided several updates and later said it was under control, sharing an image of the aftermath.

"All residents are safe. No injuries have been reported," it said.

Images on social media showed a section of the Address Creek Harbour 2 on fire, which appeared to be contained to one or two apartments.

Debris fell into the street below. A resident from Creek Harbour tower 1 said residents sheltered safely in the basement parking, in a video shared on social media.