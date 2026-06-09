Qatar-born residents and children of Qatari mothers can now apply for national service

Qatar has expanded eligibility for its national service programme to include non-Qatari residents born in the country and children of Qatari mothers, opening recruitment to groups that were previously excluded from the scheme.

The Ministry of Defence announced the decision on Monday, offering eligible applicants monthly financial incentives and a potential pathway to permanent residency.

Under the new rules, applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Qatari residency permit. The opportunity is open to both men and women.

Candidates must have a good conduct record and must not have been convicted of a felony or a crime involving dishonesty or moral turpitude, unless they have been rehabilitated, according to the conditions listed by Qatar's Ministry of Defence. Other requirements include not having been previously dismissed from service, being deemed medically fit by the Ministry of Defence's Military Medical Committee, and successfully passing an admission interview.

The ministry said participants would serve for a maximum period of five years and would receive a monthly allowance of up to QR7,000 by the final year of service.

Those who complete the full term will be given priority for recruitment into the Qatari Armed Forces and for acquiring permanent residency status, it added.