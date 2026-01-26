Qatar hosts GCC-US joint security exercise

Qatar has launched the fourth edition of the Arabian Gulf Security exercise, bringing together security forces from the Gulf Co-operation Council and specialised units from the US in a large-scale tactical training event.

The drill, which began on Sunday and will run through February 4, includes more than 70 simulated scenarios and more than 260 hours of intensive field training, Qatar’s state news agency reported.

The exercise, known as Arabian Gulf Security 4, is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s Interior Minister and commander of the Internal Security Force.

It involves police forces and security agencies from all six GCC countries – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait – alongside specialised US units, with the aim of exchanging expertise and enhancing joint capabilities.

The UAE security force arrived in Qatar on Friday to participate in the exercise, the Wam news agency reported.

The UAE’s participation, Wam said, “comes within the framework of strengthening joint Gulf security co-operation and raising the level of co-ordination and field integration among security agencies in GCC countries, towards building a cohesive security system capable of addressing various policing, security and field challenges and developments”.

The drills aim to boost readiness, improve operational co-ordination and test the effectiveness of response plans across several security domains, QNA said. The exercise also serves as a platform for sharing expertise and enhancing interoperability among Gulf security forces and US partners.

Earlier this month, Gulf forces launched a joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia known as Gulf Shield 2026, aimed at enhancing combat readiness and strengthening joint military operations.

Last month, at the 46th GCC Summit in Bahrain, member states focused on finalising a joint defensive air shield.

Security concerns have been rising since two attacks on Qatar last year: an Iranian missile strike on the US Al Udeid Airbase, and an Israeli strike on a Hamas meeting in Doha. These attacks highlighted the need for a unified defensive posture in the Gulf.

Tension is currently high in the region amid fears of a US attack on Iran following a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests that left thousands dead and tens of thousands arrested. US President Donald Trump has threatened military action if Iran continues to kill peaceful protesters or carry out mass executions of detainees.

Iran has warned it would retaliate if attacked by the US and has threatened strikes on US bases and allies in the region in response.