New waves of missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Israel begins bombing Beirut's southern suburbs following eviction order

UAE air defence systems respond to further Iranian attacks on Thursday

Trump says he must be involved in picking Iran’s next leader

US issues licence to allow some Russian oil sales to India

Iraq confirms foreign troops were dropped into country’s south

Iran's mission to the UN denies claims of closing Strait of Hormuz

Iran says EU countries will 'pay price' if they stay silent on war

Azerbaijan says two injured after drones fired from Iran