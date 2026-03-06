- New waves of missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and Qatar
- Israel begins bombing Beirut's southern suburbs following eviction order
- UAE air defence systems respond to further Iranian attacks on Thursday
- Trump says he must be involved in picking Iran’s next leader
- US issues licence to allow some Russian oil sales to India
- Iraq confirms foreign troops were dropped into country’s south
- Iran's mission to the UN denies claims of closing Strait of Hormuz
- Iran says EU countries will 'pay price' if they stay silent on war
- Azerbaijan says two injured after drones fired from Iran
- More than 1,200 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
Updated: March 06, 2026, 4:43 AM