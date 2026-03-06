  • New waves of missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and Qatar
  • Israel begins bombing Beirut's southern suburbs following eviction order
  • UAE air defence systems respond to further Iranian attacks on Thursday
  • Trump says he must be involved in picking Iran’s next leader
  • US issues licence to allow some Russian oil sales to India
  • Iraq confirms foreign troops were dropped into country’s south
  • Iran's mission to the UN denies claims of closing Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran says EU countries will 'pay price' if they stay silent on war
  • Azerbaijan says two injured after drones fired from Iran
  • More than 1,200 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
