Gulf forces launch joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia

Gulf forces have launched a joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia, with participation from the UAE and other Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) members, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The exercise, known as Gulf Shield 2026, aims to enhance combat readiness, strengthen joint military operations and achieve operational integration according to best practices, the UAE ministry said.

Gulf Shield 2026 features a series of drills and scenarios designed to test readiness and the effectiveness of responses to various threats, bolstering the Gulf region's deterrence capabilities.

"The exercise is considered a key example of regional defence co-operation and reflects the Gulf states’ commitment to maintaining security and stability, as well as fostering collective military action to address current and future challenges," the ministry said.

The exercise started on Sunday with the participation of all six GCC countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Gulf Shield 2026 is under way in Saudi Arabia, with the participation of the UAE and other GCC members. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Last month, at the 46th GCC Summit in Bahrain, member states focused on finalising a joint defensive air shield.

Security concerns have been rising since two attacks on Qatar last year: an Iranian missile strike on the US Al Udeid Airbase, and an Israeli strike on a Hamas meeting in Doha. These attacks highlighted the need for a unified defensive posture in the Gulf.

In the aftermath, Qatar moved to strengthen its external security umbrella, announcing an expanded defence agreement with the US, covering bases, co-ordination and training.

In September, Gulf defence officials met in Doha after Israel's attack on Qatar and agreed to step up intelligence sharing, develop new missile warning systems and hold joint air defence drills.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi said ahead of the December summit that completing the long-discussed regional air defence network was a priority in light of the unprecedented attacks.

“What matters most, and what we hope to complete, is the joint defence shield that we are working on with our partners,” he said at the time. "There are technical matters involved, but God willing, we will reach this goal in the near future."

