Donald Trump to meet Qatar’s Emir during brief visit to Doha

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim, and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, aboard Air Force One on Saturday during a refuelling stop in Doha.

Mr Trump has embarked on a trip to Asia, but his stop in the Gulf presents an opportunity to discuss the Gaza peace plan and its progress.

The Qatari leaders will board Air Force One late in the day when it lands at Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the regional headquarters for the US military and thousands of American troops, a White House official said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been visiting Israel, is expected to join Mr Trump in Doha.

The US, along with Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, helped broker the ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas earlier this month.

Political leaders from around the world convened in the Egyptian leisure resort of Sharm El Sheikh on October 13 for a ceremony to sign the ceasefire deal. Mr Trump declared “peace in the Middle East” at the summit.

The deal paused - and potentially ended - more than two years of war in Gaza that killed more than 68,000 Palestinians in Israeli attacks and left much of the enclave in ruins.

Mediators are now working to ensure the ceasefire holds and that President Trump’s 20-point plan is implemented, with both sides fulfilling their obligations under the proposal. While largely holding, the truce has been strained by a recent flare-up of violence in Gaza, ongoing disputes over the exchange of deceased Israelis and Palestinians and mutual distrust between Israel and Hamas.

High-level US delegations visited Israel this week, including Mr Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to help safeguard the Gaza truce.

Israeli leaders have praised the Trump deal that secured the release of hostages and paused hostilities in Gaza, but delicate negotiations lie ahead on the next phases of the plan. Issues to be resolved include disarming Hamas and the shape of a new international peacekeeping force.

Following his Doha stop, President Trump will head to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, where trade talks between the US and China will be in focus.

The talks come after the world’s two largest economies engaged in tit-for-tat tariffs that shook global stock and commodity markets.

The two sides have already started talks in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday before the high-profile meeting between the leaders of the two countries next week, according to Chinese media.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The specs Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Nancy 9 (Hassa Beek) Nancy Ajram (In2Musica)

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

This is an info box info goes here

and here

and here