Turkey and Qatar seek permanent Gaza ceasefire in Doha talks

Ensuring the ceasefire in Gaza endures will be the focus of Wednesday's talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, after Turkey’s leader arrived in Doha on an official visit.

“Our goal, as Qatar and Turkey, is to ensure the ceasefire in Gaza is permanent and to prevent any steps that could disrupt it,” Turkey’s ambassador to Qatar, Mustafa Goksu, told Turkish state news agency Anadolu. “The talks will focus on ensuring the smooth continuation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Mr Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim were holding a closed-door meeting on Wednesday morning, Turkish broadcaster TRT reported.

Turkey and Qatar, which both have close ties with Hamas, played key roles in urging the group to accept a ceasefire deal to end more than two years of conflict in Gaza. Nato member Turkey is now involved in negotiations over sending troops to the strip to form part of an international stabilisation force that would oversee security and eventually train new Palestinian police forces.

Alongside a 14-member delegation of ministers and officials from his Justice and Development Party (AKP), Mr Erdogan is visiting Qatar on the second leg of a three-country tour of the Gulf. On Tuesday his delegation signed agreements on maritime transport, direct investment and energy co-operation with Kuwait. Mr Erdogan will next travel to Oman.

Mr Erdogan’s visit “is of particular importance given the circumstances and challenges facing the Arab region”, Qatar’s official news agency reported.

The visit will also involve the signing of agreements between Turkey and Qatar in areas including politics, trade, defence and security, education and culture, Mr Goksu said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, was heavily involved in efforts led by US President Donald Trump to reach a Gaza ceasefire. AFP

The two countries have long-standing and close ties, and Turkey has a military base in Qatar. Ankara heavily criticised Israel for its strike targeting Hamas negotiators in Doha last month, amid fears that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government may attempt similar strikes on the Palestinian group in Turkish cities such as Istanbul, which they frequently visit.

Qatar wants Turkey as a partner in its regional mediation efforts, not only in Gaza. The two countries mediated a ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, announced on Sunday, that ended over a week of deadly fighting.

“Qatar is seeking Turkey's support because it doesn't want to take the sole responsibility, so it prefers to share the burden with a significant and important actor,” Sinem Cengiz, a researcher at Qatar University's Gulf Studies Centre, told The National.

Afghan refugees at the border with Pakistan in the Chaman district. Turkey and Qatar mediated a ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan. EPA

Mr Erdogan’s Gulf tour is not just about building closer ties with individual countries but boosting Turkey’s positioning within the region as a whole.

“The regional goal is very important here,” Ms Cengiz added. “The broader regional support that Erdogan is seeking from the Gulf states on Gaza and Syria is important.”

Ankara has newfound sway over the Syrian government since the fall of the Assad regime last year. But it also recognises the influence of Gulf nations over President Ahmad Al Shara. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have announced tens of millions of dollars in financial support to Syria, and have also cleared the country’s $15.5 million debt to the World Bank.