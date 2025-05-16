Collapsed buildings in Aleppo. The estimated cost of reconstruction in Syria varies from $250 billion to $500 billion. AFP
Collapsed buildings in Aleppo. The estimated cost of reconstruction in Syria varies from $250 billion to $500 billion. AFP

Business

Economy

World Bank clears Syria of $15.5m outstanding debt after Saudi Arabia and Qatar foot the bill

The move restores the country's eligibility to tap the global lender for further support

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 16, 2025