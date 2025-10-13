What are the three phases of the Gaza ceasefire deal?

The 20-point Gaza peace plan being celebrated on Monday by US President Donald Trump and world leaders gathered in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh comes in three stages.

The implementation of the plan's first stage began when a ceasefire took hold in Gaza on Friday. On Monday, the process continued with the release of 20 living hostages held by Hamas and nearly 2,000 Palestinians who had been incarcerated in Israeli prisons.

Humanitarian aid also began to flow into Gaza, where acute hunger has been widespread. Many have died of starvation and famine has taken hold in parts of the Palestinian enclave.

Some remains of 28 hostages who died while in captivity were to be handed over by Hamas later on Monday. The handover of the rest of the bodies would signal the end of the first phase which, by all accounts, appears to be the easiest of the three.

Here's a breakdown of the plan's three phases:

Phase one

The immediate cessation of hostilities, with all military operations suspended and front lines frozen, and the release of all Israeli hostages, alive and deceased, within 72 hours.

Furthermore, the plan stipulates the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, including 250 who were serving life sentences and 1,700 who had been detained since the war began two years ago.

Humanitarian aid also begins to flow into Gaza, with some 500 to 600 lorryloads of supplies entering the territory every day.

Phase two

Negotiations to begin on the disarmament of Hamas, steps to ensure Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza and the de-radicalisation of the enclave, which has been under Hamas rule since 2007. This phase also offers Hamas leaders amnesty and safe passage out of Gaza and into exile.

It also provides for the creation of an international stabilisation force made up of US, Arab and European personnel to maintain security in Gaza. Also provided in this phase is the training by Egypt and Jordan of a Palestinian police force and the creation of a council of independent Palestinian technocrats to run the day-to-day affairs of Gaza under international supervision.

Phase three

The reconstruction of Gaza should begin in this phase with Arab and international funds. Also in this phase is the creation of the Board of Peace to oversee the governing and reconstruction of Gaza. This body will be chaired by President Trump himself and include former UK prime minister Tony Blair.

