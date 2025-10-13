Palestinians greet freed detainees with chants of joy despite Israeli warnings against celebrations

Hundreds of Palestinians cried and chanted with joy in Ramallah as they greeted loved ones freed from Israeli prisons, despite warnings from Israel against celebrating.

Groups of released detainees received an emotional welcome when they arrived in the occupied West Bank city. As buses pulled in, hundreds of Palestinians stepped off to shouts, tears and chants of joy.

Families told The National they had been warned by Israeli authorities not to celebrate publicly, but the scene quickly overflowed with emotion. Mothers and fathers clutched their sons, crying and screaming with relief.

Ahead of their arrival, hundreds of relatives of Palestinian prisoners waited anxiously for their loved ones to be freed. At Ramallah’s Cultural Palace, many families were hesitant to show relief or speak to the media out of fear of being “punished” by Israeli forces, as they had been warned.

“They told us we cannot celebrate, that there’s no need to do anything. That’s OK,” said Riad Emran, whose brother was removed from the list of prisoners to be freed at the last minute. “I’m still hopeful."

Some relatives wept as they waited under the midday sun. The atmosphere was tense – a mix of disbelief and restrained anticipation – as families clutched photos of sons, husbands and brothers they have not seen for months or years.

Ramallah, where detainees were to be reunited with their families, was heavily policed by Palestinian security forces under the watchful eye of Israeli troops stationed nearby. There were no signs of armed factions ahead of the release, which Hamas said would include about 1,900 people, among them women and children detained by Israeli forces in the occupied territories.

Relatives hug a freed Palestinian detainee after he was released from an Israeli jail. Reuters

Siham, a mother from Tulkarm, said she was shocked to learn her son, imprisoned for 11 months, was on the release list. “I thought it was only for people with long prison terms,” she said. “I was surprised and so happy. I’m still hoping that those who haven’t seen daylight in years will also be freed.”

Israel’s bitterest internal debate centres on the release of 250 so-called “security prisoners”, a term used for people convicted of “terrorism” or related offences. The Israeli far right, a vital part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, has strongly opposed the move.

'Price was too high'

Israel’s security agencies have also determined which prisoners are considered too dangerous to release. Of the roughly 1,900 Palestinians to be freed, the 250 “security prisoners” include many of the most prominent figures, with about 40 expected to remain behind bars.

The issue triggered political drama in Israel, as mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the US held last-minute talks with Israeli officials to secure the release of at least two of six high-profile Palestinians who are still incarcerated. Israel has been adamant about keeping all six in prison.

Among them is Marwan Barghouti, the senior Fatah leader. The others are Abdullah Barghouti, Ahmed Saadat, Ibrahim Hamed, Hassan Salamah and Abbas Al Sayed, all of whom are serving long or life sentences on security-related charges.

Palestinian detainees inside a bus after being released from an Israeli prison. AFP

Those being freed include detainees from Gaza who were arrested after the outbreak of the war. Most belong to the Fatah and Hamas factions.

“My feelings are overwhelming, and we’re thankful for Gaza’s sacrifice that made this possible,” Siham said quietly, still clutching her son’s photo.

Lubna Farhat, a Ramallah city council member, said the day was both joyful and painful. “The genocide is over and we are very happy – but the price was too high,” she said, referring to the two-year war in Gaza, during which Israel killed more than 67,000 Palestinians. “We feel joy, but also sorrow and a heavy heart because of the sacrifices made in Gaza.”

As 20 Israeli hostages were released discreetly on Monday, journalists allowed into Israeli prisons posted footage showing Palestinian detainees being humiliated as they prepared to see daylight again.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 VAT and Dh166,464 VAT On sale: now

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

'C'mon C'mon' Director:Mike Mills Stars:Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman Rating: 4/5

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions