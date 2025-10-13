Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed while covering Gaza city clashes

Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi, known for documenting Israel's two-year war on the Gaza Strip, was reportedly killed while covering clashes in Gaza city on Sunday night − days after he celebrated the announcement of a ceasefire.

Local Palestinian media reported that he had been shot dead by members of an armed militia, the Doghmush clan, which has been accused of collaborating with Israel.

Al Jafarawi was reportedly covering clashes between the group and Hamas in Sabra neighbourhood. This fighting has not been confirmed by local authorities.

Tributes poured in overnight on social media from family members, journalists and social media personalities. Footage purportedly showing his body was also circulating online.

Just days before he was reported killed, Al Jafarawi had filmed himself celebrating the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Despite the recent truce, local authorities have warned of the volatile security situation in the Gaza Strip.

For months, Gazans have spoken in whispers about the rise of armed groups seeking to fill a power vacuum left by two years of war.

What began as small armed gangs have become organised militias, patrolling neighbourhoods and clashing with fighters from Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

According to witnesses and human rights groups, some have attacked hospitals and surrendered Palestinians to Israeli forces.

The Doghmush family is one of Gaza's most prominent clans and has had a tense relationship with Hamas.

Al Jafarawi had previously spoken about his experience covering the war, having been displaced from northern Gaza and receiving threats from Israel over his work.

“Honestly, I lived in fear every second, especially after hearing what the Israeli occupation was saying about me. I was living life second to second, not knowing what the next second would bring,” he told Al Jazeera in January.

More than 220 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, making it the deadliest place ever for media workers.

Al Jafarawi's death came just ahead of an expected hostage-detainee exchange on Monday and a summit gathering world leaders in Egypt.