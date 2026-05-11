Iran responds to US peace plan after drone attacks on Gulf

More than 20 US warships enforcing blockade on Iran, Centcom says

Netanyahu says Iran's enriched uranium must be removed before war is over

Hezbollah claims rocket strike on Israeli troops in south Lebanon's Tayyibe

UAE intercepts two drones from Iran, with no casualties reported

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei ‘difficult to get hold of’, Mike Waltz says