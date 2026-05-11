- Iran responds to US peace plan after drone attacks on Gulf
- More than 20 US warships enforcing blockade on Iran, Centcom says
- Netanyahu says Iran's enriched uranium must be removed before war is over
- Hezbollah claims rocket strike on Israeli troops in south Lebanon's Tayyibe
- UAE intercepts two drones from Iran, with no casualties reported
- Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei ‘difficult to get hold of’, Mike Waltz says
- Iran's Araghchi and Turkey's Fidan discuss US-Iran diplomatic process
Updated: May 11, 2026, 2:49 AM