British jets sent to Qatar as fears rise over Iran conflict

British fighter jets have deployed to Qatar to help defend the Gulf region from attack as the potential for conflict with Iran increases.

The UK government said on Friday that it had “noted regional tensions” as it sent the squadron of RAF Typhoons to Al-Udeid airbase.

The Ministry of Defence said the jets will form No 12 Squadron, a joint RAF-Qatari unit, to “bolster defensive capability in the region” at the invitation of the Doha government.

“This partnership bolsters the national security of both our nations and supports stability in the Gulf region,” said UK Defence Secretary John Healey.

“Today’s deployment builds on those shared aims as Typhoon jets from our joint squadron deploy to support its defence.”

The 'USS Abraham Lincoln' aircraft carrier is being sent to the Middle East. EPA

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, equipped with F-35 fighters, is also expected to arrive in the Gulf region early next week having transited the Malacca Strait on Wednesday.

It is accompanied by American guided missile destroyers and submarines as further US defensive equipment is moved into the region, including Patriot and THAAD air defence batteries.

US President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that he had sent the “armada” of warships towards Iran “just in case".

A second aircraft carrier, the George HW Bush, is also understood to have deployed from Norfolk, Virginia to be in the Middle East in the coming weeks.

Defence sources told The National that the build-up in the region “is very much in line with the potential for a US strike on Iran”.

“The RAF presence is not only reassurance but also to provide a further defensive layer against any Iranian retaliation,” the source said, adding that the jets were “highly capable” of shooting down Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

The multi-purpose fighters have also regularly been used to strike ISIS fighters in Syria and were jointly deployed with US forces to hit Houthi targets in Yemen last year.

Britain described the move as “defensive and cooperative” undertaken under the UK-Qatar Defence Assurance Agreement and demonstrated the “crucial role of these jets in reinforcing global security”.

An interceptor missile launched during Iran's attack on Al-Udeid in June last year. Reuters

There is also a fear that Iran might repeat its strike on Al-Udeid which it hit with a rocket attack in June last year after US B-2 bomber and cruise missile strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The airbase also houses US Central Command making it further vulnerable to Iranian action.

The previous time Britain reinforced the region came last year before the 12-day Israel-Iran war where they were deployed for “contingency support” in case of a wider war.

The Typhoons, which the MOD announced last week will have a £500 million ($675m) radar upgrade, were also sent to Qatar to support during the 2022 World Cup.