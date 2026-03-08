  • Iran's Larijani claims US soldiers taken as prisoners
  • Israel strikes central Beirut for first time since war resumed
  • Driver killed from falling debris in Dubai as UAE air defences respond to threats
  • US Embassy in Baghdad activates defences
  • Trump 'immediately killed' Iran's 'gesture' to stop attacks on Gulf
  • Operations continue despite regional developments, says Adnoc
  • Lebanon’s army warns nation’s survival at stake amid Israeli escalation
  • Bahrain king reaffirms 'path of peace' as government bans public gatherings
  • Trump says US destroyed 42 Iranian navy ships in three days
  • More than 1,200 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
Updated: March 08, 2026, 3:54 AM