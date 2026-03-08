- Iran's Larijani claims US soldiers taken as prisoners
- Israel strikes central Beirut for first time since war resumed
- Driver killed from falling debris in Dubai as UAE air defences respond to threats
- US Embassy in Baghdad activates defences
- Trump 'immediately killed' Iran's 'gesture' to stop attacks on Gulf
- Operations continue despite regional developments, says Adnoc
- Lebanon’s army warns nation’s survival at stake amid Israeli escalation
- Bahrain king reaffirms 'path of peace' as government bans public gatherings
- Trump says US destroyed 42 Iranian navy ships in three days
- More than 1,200 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
Updated: March 08, 2026, 3:54 AM