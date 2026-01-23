Araghchi criticises ‘confused clown’ Zelenskyy over protest remarks as US moves warships towards Iran

Iran launched a blistering attack against Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, calling him a “confused clown” for urging action against Tehran over its handling of recent protests.

The reaction came as US President Donald Trump said an “armada” of American warships was heading towards the Middle East amid mounting tensions with Tehran.

Mr Zelenskyy "has been rinsing American and European taxpayers to fill the pockets of his corrupt generals", Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, accusing the Ukrainian leader of seeking unlawful US aggression against Iran, an ally of Russia, in breach of the UN Charter.

“The world has had enough of confused clowns, Mr Zelenskyy,” he added. “Unlike your foreign-backed and mercenary-infested military, we Iranians know how to defend ourselves and have no need to beg foreigners for help.”

In an address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Mr Zelenskyy accused the international community of abandoning the Iranian people during the nationwide protests. The war of words came as Mr Trump announced a major US military move towards the Middle East “just in case”.

“We have a lot of ships going that direction,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving Davos. “We have an armada heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it.”

Iranian clerics visit the Islamic seminary in Tehran that was burnt during mass protests that spread across the country. Reuters

US officials said the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and several guided-missile destroyers would arrive in the region in the coming days, alongside additional air defence systems to protect American bases from any Iranian retaliation.

Tensions have intensified after a sweeping regime crackdown on protests across Iran. Last June, the US struck Iranian nuclear sites and Mr Trump has warned that Washington would act again if Tehran sought to restart its nuclear programme. “If they try to do it again, we'll hit them there too, just as easily,” he said.

Mr Trump also claimed his threats forced Tehran to halt the mass execution of detained protesters. He said Iran cancelled nearly 840 hangings after he warned of severe retaliation. “It will make what we did to your nuclear programme look like peanuts,” he said.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said it had verified 4,519 deaths linked to the unrest, including 4,251 protesters. Thousands more cases are under review.

An Iranian official told Reuters that confirmed deaths from the unrest exceeded 5,000, including 500 members of the security forces. When asked how many protesters had been killed, Mr Trump replied: “Nobody knows. It’s a lot, no matter what.”