Bahrain moves aircraft out of country as Iranian attacks on Gulf persist

Bahrain said on Wednesday that aircraft from a number of operators have been moved away from its international airport as the country and other Gulf nations continue to face threats from Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Some 17 aircraft were taken out of the country, including nine Gulf Air jets, seven DHL freighters and one Air India Express plane, according to data from Flightradar24.

"Civil Aviation Affairs has co-ordinated the successful transfer of these aircraft from Bahrain International Airport to alternative airports," Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications said.

It said that the measure "is designed to enhance fleet operational readiness and ensure the continuity and efficiency of air operations during the current circumstances".

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s state-owned airline, has relocated its fleet overnight.

Flightradar showed several Gulf Air planes heading westward to Saudi Arabia as Bahrain came under heavy Iranian drone attacks on Wednesday morning.

Iran continued to fire drones and missiles at the Gulf countries on Wednesday as the war between the Islamic Republic and the US and Israel stretched ⁠into its 12th day.

The Gulf states reported several interceptions, with two vessels being struck in the Arabian Gulf this morning, according to the UK's maritime agency.

The latest attacks come even as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that his country has no intention of entering conflict with regional countries but insists US bases are legitimate targets.

"The bases from which our territory is attacked will be targeted within the framework of the right to self-defence," he said in a phone call with the prime minister of Pakistan.

The conflict has effectively blocked vital shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, halting the flow of one-fifth of the world's fossil energy supplies from the petroleum-rich Gulf. After a major surge in crude oil prices on Monday, global energy prices have tumbled and stock markets have rebounded as investors bet that US President Donald Trump would seek to end the war soon.

A photograph shows a damaged building in the aftermath of a drone strike in the Seef district of Manama. AFP Info

In the UAE, four people were injured when two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport this morning. Dubai's government media office said the attack resulted in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national.

A bulk carrier was hit by an "unknown projectile" 50 nautical miles north of Dubai, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said. "The crew is reported safe and well. Authorities are investigating," it said.

Another vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was on fire this morning after a strike. Neither vessel has been named.

On Wednesday morning, Saudi Arabia intercepted several drones in the Empty Quarter desert that were heading towards the Shaybah oilfield, which has the capacity to produce 1 million barrels of crude a day, according to state news agency Spa.

Along with its crude production capacity, the Shaybah field has a 2.4-billion standard cubic feet per day natural gas liquids recovery plant, according to the website of state producer Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia also intercepted two ballistic missiles launched towards Prince Sultan airbase and drones east of Riyadh, according to the SPA. The Saudi Defence Ministry also said that a number of drones targeting the eastern Region, Al Kharj governorate and Hafar Al Batin were also intercepted.

The ministry said that a number of ballistic missiles were also intercepted, including sic that targeted Prince Sultan Air Base

Saudi Arabia was forced to halt operations at the Ras Tanura oil refinery last week, the country’s largest, following an Iranian drone strike in the area, and is seeking to divert barrels to its Red Sea ports for export after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict in the Middle East has rattled energy markets, driving up prices of crude, natural gas and gas oil.

Smoke rises from a high-rise building following a drone attack in Kuwait City. AFP Info

The Kuwaiti army shot down eight "hostile" drones on Wednesday, Spokesman of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Brig Jadaan Fadhel Jadaan said on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Kuwaiti air defences intercepted four drones.

Qatar's Defence Ministry announces that armed forces intercepted missile attacks on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the ministry said the Gulf state was subjected to an attack involving five ballistic missiles launched from Iran, which were all intercepted, with no casualties or damages reported.