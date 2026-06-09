Dubai tourist visa applications will be processed within 48 hours, agency says

Tourists planning a visit to the UAE can obtain a 30-day or 60-day single-entry visa within 48 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

The update was provided on social media by the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai.

Dubai offers many kinds of visit visas, from two or four-day transit visas to 90-day multiple-entry documents based on eligibility criteria and purpose of travel. The single-entry tourist visas are available to most nationalities and can be extended one or more times if approved by the issuing authority.

The fee is about Dh230 (US$63) including VAT at 5 per cent and other fees for the 30-day visa, but this does not include any service or transaction charges payable to the approved centres.

Similarly, the fee for the 60-day visa is about Dh340 ($93). There is no security deposit required for this kind of visa. However, there is an additional charge of Dh500 if the visa needs to be processed when the applicant is already in the country.

Approved tourism centres can process the visa application within two days. The application requires one personal photo and a copy of the applicant's passport.

A national identity card is required for tourists from certain countries, according to the service card on the GDRFA website. Applicants can find a list of approved centres on the authority’s website.

Tourists need a passport with at least six months' validity at the time of travel to enter the country. They will also need to show a confirmed ticket for their return or onward journey and valid medical insurance covering the UAE.

The visa can be extended for Dh600, with an additional Dh500 charged for processing while the applicant is in the country. These do not include VAT and other fees. The visa can be extended more than once, but the total period of stay cannot exceed 120 days.

This single-entry visa is only for the purpose of tourism, with other entry permits available for those exploring job or business opportunities in the Emirates. There are also permits available for visiting relatives or for those heading to the UAE for studies, rehabilitation, or medical treatment. These permits require security deposits and supporting documents depending on the purpose of the visit.

Visa holders and applicants can also check the status of their permits or applications online. Fines of Dh50 are levied for each day that a person overstays their visa. You can contact GDRFA Dubai through its customer service number 800 5111 or head to the nearest Amer centre.