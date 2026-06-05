Ebola virus: UAE bars entry to travellers from three African countries

The UAE will bar entry to travellers from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan from Saturday as a precautionary measure, owing to the Ebola virus outbreak in central Africa.

The travel suspension includes passengers entering the UAE via transit through one or more countries, unless they have spent more than 21 days outside the three African countries before arriving in the UAE.

Transit flight operations will not be affected by these measures.

The issuance of visit visa for citizens of the three central African countries will be suspended under the travel protocols, which come into effect at 1pm on Saturday, June 6. The decision is subject to extension, authorities said.

Cargo flights between the UAE and the three countries will continue as normal.

The safety protocols were announced on Friday by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

"The measures are part of the UAE’s proactive and preventive efforts to strengthen national preparedness and respond to developments related to the Ebola virus," state news agency Wam reported.

The two authorities stressed that they will continue to monitor developments related to the Ebola virus in co-ordination with local and international partners.

Remaining vigilant

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday there are no cases of Ebola in the country.

The ministry said it was co-ordinating closely with the World Health Organisation about a traveller who had visited the UAE and was several days later confirmed to have Ebola after leaving the country and arriving in Uganda.

The Ministry said that the person did not visit any healthcare centre in the UAE during his stay in the country.

There have been more than 300 confirmed cases of Ebola in DR Congo and at least 48 deaths.

The UAE on Saturday warned citizens and residents against travelling to the DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan “unless absolutely necessary” due to the Ebola outbreak.

The ministry said the safety measure had been taken “in light of an evolving public health situation” as central Africa seeks to contain the rare Bundibugyo Ebolavirus strain, for which there is no vaccine.

It called on Emiratis in those countries to “exercise the utmost caution” and follow “health and safety instructions” issued by local authorities.

The ministry said they should register with the Twajudi service, which offers essential support to citizens abroad, and contact the ministry in case of emergencies.

What is the Ebola virus?

Ebola is a relatively rare but deadly disease caused by a group of viruses. It primarily affects animals, typically fruit bats.

It can be transmitted to humans, with outbreaks often starting when people eat or handle infected animals. Symptoms take between two days and three weeks to appear and are similar to the flu, involving fever, headaches and fatigue.

As the disease takes hold, it causes vomiting and diarrhoea, and can lead to organ failure. Some patients experience internal and external bleeding.

The virus spreads from one person to another by contact with infected bodily fluids or objects contaminated by those bodily fluids.