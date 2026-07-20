Saudi Arabia introduces one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced a one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa, allowing pilgrims to visit the kingdom several times with a maximum cumulative stay of up to 90 days.

The visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

Under the new visa system, pilgrims must buy a service package from an approved provider on Nusuk for each entry into the kingdom. The duration of the package must not exceed the number of days remaining on the visa. Nusuk is the kingdom's digital platform that allows international pilgrims to apply for Umrah visas and book services online without intermediaries.

Pilgrims must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app before travelling, SPA said.

The visa will be deactivated each time a visitor leaves Saudi Arabia and reactivated for subsequent visits once the relevant regulatory requirements have been met. It will not be valid during the annual Hajj season, said the news agency.

“This step aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Programme's goals of facilitating arrival, enriching the pilgrim experience and improving service efficiency,” said the ministry.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to welcome more Muslims to the kingdom in line with its Vision 2030, which aims to boost the country’s role as a religious and cultural hub while diversifying its economy.

Last July, it announced that Gulf citizens and residents can perform Umrah all year round, marking an easing of restrictions.

Umrah is a non-mandatory Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which takes place during a specific period in the calendar. Although shorter and less complex than Hajj, Umrah holds great spiritual significance for Muslims around the world.