‘Your tears are our tears’: Argentina pay tribute to Lionel Messi after likely World Cup farewell

The Argentine football federation paid tribute to Lionel Messi after defeat to Spain in what is likely to have been his final World Cup match.

Messi was looking to help defend the World Cup title Argentina had lifted in Qatar 2022 but was upstaged by a superior Spanish side.

At the end of a largely dull match in New York, Messi struggled to contain his emotions. He was consoled by Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, who had an underwhelming campaign but finished with a winner's medal.

Argentina's national team expressed their gratitude to Messi, posting on X: “Your tears are our tears, Captain. You gave us the greatest joys of our lives. Thank you for the dedication, for the magic, and for giving it your all until the very last second. We love you forever, Leo!”

Messi finished second in the Golden Boot race with eight goals and four assists, behind Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Argentina ​manager Lionel Scaloni said he will have to take time and make a call about what comes next for him as his team lost 1-0 to Spain.

Argentina were the title holders but failed to assert themselves at any point in the match as an extra-time goal by substitute Ferran Torres sank ⁠10-man Argentina.

“It was a dream place for everyone and we tried up ​until ⁠the very last minute to give ‌our utmost and I believe it is only fair to take this time to ​myself to think this through,” Scaloni said.

“I will talk to the president (about future). I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need to think as I don't know if something as big can be done and maybe we need to speak this through.

“I have never in my life – please bear with me – I would have never imagined, including my staff, that we would be in this place,” Scaloni said, wiping his tears.

The final turned out to be an anti-climax as Argentina froze on the big stage. They had reached the title match after a ​hard-fought campaign where Argentina had to battle past England, ‌Egypt and Cape Verde.

It was particularly painful for Messi, 39, who has possibly played his last match for the national team.

“It was crystal clear to me that he (Messi) is going to play up ⁠until he decides [not to] do so and his team will support him. I hope ⁠that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved because he's the best football player ever,” Scaloni said.

Messi was moved to tears on the pitch after the match.

“The fans, I'm sure, are struggling like us but these are moments to bounce back stronger,” Scaloni added. “It's hard for people to enjoy being runners-up as much as being winners … We have to go on.”

Scaloni admitted Argentina were defeated by the better team.

“I want to thank these guys eternally for giving us another World Cup final and for competing until the end. They [Spain] were better, that's the truth. But I'll hold on to an enormous memory of what they've done.”