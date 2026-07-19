UAE and Kuwait flight disruptions: Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia affected

Renewed fighting between the US and Iran is disrupting travel in the Gulf, with airlines cancelling flights to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Emirates airline cancelled eight flights between Dubai and Kuwait on Sunday, while Etihad Airways has cancelled its services between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait on July 19 and 20.

Air Arabia flights have also been affected, with flights from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah cancelled or delayed. Flydubai has cancelled a service between Dubai and Abha, in Saudi Arabia.

Kuwait Airways said it had rescheduled the majority of its commercial flights after take-offs and landings at Kuwait International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday amid repeated missile and drone threats.

Washington and Tehran renewed hostilities on July 7 after accusing each other of breaching a ceasefire. The truce collapsed as attacks intensified across Iran and the Gulf.

The aviation sector had been steadily returning to normal after widespread airspace closures caused by the conflict, which began on February 28. Passengers have been advised to check the latest status of their flight before travelling to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

Here are the latest updates:

Flight disruptions in Kuwait

Emirates

Emirates flights to Kuwait have been affected by the Iran war. Alamy Info

Emirates cancelled eight flights between Dubai International Airport and Kuwait International Airport on Sunday. Flights EK853, EK855, EK857 and EK859 from Dubai to Kuwait have been cancelled, along with return flights EK854, EK856, EK858 and EK860.

The airline said the cancellations were due to operational reasons and advised affected passengers seeking assistance to contact Emirates or the office through which they made their booking.

Etihad Airways

Etihad has cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport on July 19 and 20, due to operational reasons.

The airline said its teams were assisting affected passengers with their travel arrangements. Travellers have been advised to ensure the contact details in their booking are up to date so they can receive the latest information by text message or email.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia cancelled several flights between the UAE and Kuwait on Sunday. Flights G9068, G9124 and G9121 from Sharjah to Kuwait were listed as cancelled, along with return flights G9069 and G9125.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights 3L020 and 3L022 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and flight 3L021 from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi were also listed as cancelled.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait Airways has rescheduled the majority of its flights. AFP Info

Kuwait Airways said it had rescheduled the majority of its commercial flights after take-off and landing operations at Kuwait International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday.

The airline urged passengers to regularly check the status of their bookings and said they would be contacted using the details provided when their tickets were issued.

Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways said its operations had been affected by intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and Kuwaiti airspace.

Passengers whose departure times have been revised have been urged to arrive no more than three hours before the updated time communicated by email or WhatsApp. The airline also urged travellers to check their flight status before going to the airport.

Flight disruption in Saudi Arabia

Flydubai

Flydubai flight FZ811 from Dubai to Abha was cancelled on Sunday. Flight FZ815 on the same route was listed as operating as scheduled.

The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling, as schedules may change at short notice.