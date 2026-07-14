Middle East flight updates: Air Astana halts UAE flights, Jazeera Airways issues travel advisory

Air travel in the Gulf is facing renewed disruption as airlines reposition their operations amid escalating regional tension and a ceasefire that hangs in the balance.

The US and Iran resumed military operations on July 7, with both sides accusing each other of breaching the ceasefire.

The aviation sector had been steadily recovering following large-scale closures after the Iran war began on February 28.

While some international carriers continue to take a cautious approach by extending flight suspensions across parts of the Middle East, others, including Turkish Airlines and Cebu Pacific, have resumed services to the UAE and the wider Gulf.

Here are the latest updates.

International airlines

Air Astana

Kazakhstan's national carrier, Air Astana, has suspended flights to the UAE just days after announcing it would resume services from Almaty and Astana to Dubai on July 10.

The airline said it halted operations on July 13 “due to the ongoing escalation of the situation in the Middle East”.

Passengers are entitled to a full refund at their original point of purchase or can rebook free of charge on flights departing up to July 31.

“Air Astana is closely monitoring the situation and addressing passenger repatriation issues,” the airline said.

Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Airways has begun a phased return to operations and the country's airspace reopens following the announcement of the April ceasefire.

The airline said initial services will focus on domestic routes linking Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Basra, alongside select international flights to destinations including Istanbul, Cairo and Amman.

The restart is part of a gradual plan to restore operations, with the airline continuing to monitor regional developments and adjust schedules accordingly.

Passengers are advised to confirm their bookings in advance, as services remain subject to change during the recovery period.

British Airways

British Airways has delayed its phased return to the Middle East, originally set to resume on July 1.

Under the revised schedule, flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman will remain suspended until October 25.

The carrier is also reducing frequencies on other Middle East routes. Flights to Doha will operate once daily instead of twice daily from August 1, while services to Riyadh will be reduced from two daily flights to one daily flight from August 8.

The airline has permanently suspended flights to Jeddah.

Air India

Air India and its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, continue to operate flights to destinations across the Middle East as scheduled.

However, the airline has warned passengers travelling to and from the region that airspace closures could lead to disruptions and has urged them to check the latest flight updates before travelling.

Air Canada

Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until September 7. Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to check directly with the airline for rebooking and refund options as schedules continue to be adjusted in response to regional conditions.

IndiGo

IndiGo operates multiple routes across the Gulf from several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

However, the airline has warned passengers travelling to and from the region to expect potential disruptions.

“We understand that the evolving situation in the Middle East may be causing concern for customers travelling to and from the region. Please be assured that we are closely monitoring developments and remain in constant co-ordination with the relevant authorities. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline said.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East.

The airline also announced that it had increased its Dubai frequency from seven weekly flights to 14 weekly flights from June 25. But flights to Iran remain suspended. The airline also cautioned of further disruptions due to the latest escalations.

“Some of our flights to/from Iran and the surrounding region have been cancelled. The current situation in the region's airspace is being monitored in real-time, and additional flight cancellations may occur,” the airline posted on its website.

KLM

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf.

Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until August 9.

The airline said it was not yet able to resume its regular schedule in the region, with flights cancelled or adjusted depending on operational conditions.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel for a later date or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

While Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss have resumed operations to Tel Aviv, Brussels Airlines flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended.

Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai also remain suspended until September 13.

Meanwhile, services of Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who purchased tickets by March 28 for travel between February 28 and September 14 can make a one-time change without a fee, provided they keep the same origin and destination and travel in the same cabin, subject to availability.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund, depending on ticket conditions. The airline said schedules and policies remain subject to change.

United Airlines

United Airlines is operating limited services in the region, with flights to Dubai affected by ongoing disruption.

Services to Tel Aviv remain suspended, with the airline extending its pause on the route until at least September as regional conditions continue to impact operations.

United has said schedules remain subject to change, and passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian said operations will continue as long as Jordanian airspace remains open, with schedules subject to change. The airline The airline added that passengers affected by cancellations were being offered flexible travel options.

Travellers can change their flights free of charge or request a refund, while rerouting options may be offered, including by other airlines, subject to availability.

Air France

Air France has resumed flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv and Riyadh, but flights to Beirut remain suspended until July 20.

“The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving,” the airline said on its website.

Finnair

Finnair is not flying through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel, and has also extended its suspension of flights to and from Doha and Dubai until October 2.

Affected passengers are being contacted directly. The airline said rerouting might not always be possible due to limited availability, with refunds offered where alternative arrangements could not be made.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until August 31. The airline said tickets to the two cities are now open for sale for travel starting September 1.

The airline has introduced a ticket waiver policy, allowing affected passengers to rebook, reroute or request a refund without an additional fee. Passengers are advised to contact their booking agent or the airline directly for assistance.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to Dubai until August. Reuters Info

Singapore Airlines flights to and from Dubai remain cancelled until August 2.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines flights from Manila to Doha have resumed, but flights to Dubai are suspended until October 2.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will restore full capacity as conditions allow,” the airline said.

Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific has resumed its Dubai operations from Manila.

Flight 5J 14/15 operates four times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Airlines in the Gulf

Etihad Airways

The UAE’s national airline recently said it is bracing for its “biggest summer” yet and is now operating more than 300 flights a day.

Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves said summer capacity is up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, while flights are operating at load factors of close to 90 per cent.

The airline had been operating at about 85 per cent of capacity in early June, Neves said at the International Air Transport Association (Iata) annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro. It is expected to pass pre-war levels by June.

Emirates

Emirates is now operating flights to 137 destinations across 72 countries, covering Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, as it continues to rebuild its global network.

The airline said it was monitoring the situation closely and was working to offer more flight options and connections in the coming weeks.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive any changes or cancellations before heading to the airport.

Travellers affected by disruptions can rebook on an alternative flight to the same or nearby destination for travel up to June 15 or request a refund depending on their booking conditions.

Flydubai

Flydubai has been ramping up its operations from Dubai and warned that Dubai International Airport is expected to be busier than usual in the coming days, urging passengers to plan ahead.

The airline has advised travellers to update their contact details, check in online before arriving at the airport, confirm their baggage allowance and arrive at least four hours before departure. Passengers can also use self-service kiosks at Terminal 2 to speed up the check-in process, while the flydubai app provides real-time flight notifications, including gate changes and boarding alerts.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has ramped up its operations over the past month, with flights operating from its three UAE hubs in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is expanding its network for the busy summer travel season, adding new routes and increasing frequencies across its international network.

The airline said the updated schedule, which runs until September 15, will see it operate flights to more than 160 destinations from its Doha hub, offering passengers greater flexibility during the peak holiday period.

Oman Air

Oman Air says most of its flights are operating, although some routes continue to be affected by regional airspace restrictions.

Passengers are advised to manage their bookings and check for updates through the airline’s website or mobile app.

SalamAir

Low-cost Omani airline SalamAir said some of its flights may be subject to change due to ongoing regional developments and airspace restrictions.

Flights to Kuwait are suspended until July 17, while flights to and from Iran are suspended until August 31, and flights to and from Azerbaijan are suspended until October 24. Flights to Beirut are suspended until further notice.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air is gradually restoring its network following the reopening of Bahrain’s airspace.

The airline has already resumed services to cities including London, Dubai, Istanbul and Riyadh, with additional routes rolling out in phases through May and June, to destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Passengers are advised to check flight schedules regularly and manage bookings via the airline’s website or app, as services continue to be reinstated and remain subject to change.

Saudia

Saudia has partially resumed flight operations to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman, operating a limited number of daily services.

The airline said the schedule would include flights between Jeddah and Dubai and between Abu Dhabi and Amman, and that return services would also operate on the same routes.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas is ramping up operations. It recently announced it is resuming flights between Jeddah and Damascus, as well as flights between Riyadh and Damascus. Direct flights between Riyadh and the Maldives also resumed on June 20.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling, as schedules may change at short notice.

Kuwait Airways

International airlines resumed operations at Kuwait International Airport on June 18, more than two weeks after an Iranian drone attack killed one person, caused extensive infrastructure damage and disrupted air traffic.

Kuwait Airways has since been ramping up its schedule, with services operating again to destinations including London, Istanbul, Beirut, Cairo, Riyadh, Jeddah, Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo, Manila and Guangzhou.

Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways has been steadily restoring its network following the reopening of Kuwait's airspace, with direct flights now operating from its dedicated Terminal 5 to destinations including Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Cairo, Beirut and Istanbul.

However, the airline has cautioned passengers that intermittent closures of Kuwaiti airspace following the latest regional escalation could affect some flights. It has advised travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport as schedules may change at short notice.