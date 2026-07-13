In it for the ultra-long-haul: World's 5 longest non-stop flights and how Project Sunrise will top them

Spending almost an entire day on a plane may sound daunting, but airlines are betting more passengers are willing to so if it means reaching their destination without a stopover.

Last month, Qantas announced a launch date for Project Sunrise, a non-stop service between Sydney and London that will keep passengers airborne for up to 22 hours, becoming the longest commercial flight in history.

Qantas has been working on Project Sunrise since 2017, a project that was delayed by the pandemic. Now due to begin in October 2027, the route will cover about 17,000km in a single hop, shaving several hours off the traditional journey between Australia and the UK.

It will be operated by specially modified Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft capable of flying further than any commercial passenger jet before them. Each aircraft will carry 238 passengers – significantly fewer than a standard A350-1000 that seats up to 410 – to accommodate an additional rear-centre fuel tank and provide more personal space for travellers.

Previous slide Next slide Qantas has released images of the A350 jet that will operate the world's longest flights between Sydney and London. All photos: Qantas Info

The route is scheduled to launched in October 2027 Info

The aircraft will have the world's first Wellbeing Zone on a commercial jet, located between premium economy and economy cabins Info

The Australian airline also revealed images of new premium economy cabins for its A350 jets Info

All premium economy and economy class seats will have foot and leg rest systems, USB charging points and free Wi-Fi Info

Economy class seats will have 33 inches of legroom, more than on any other Qantas flight Info

Lie-flat beds in a Qantas business-class cabin Info

The airline's A350 first-class cabins are like a private suite in the sky Info

An Airbus A350 on the tarmac at Sydney international airport, Australia Info

















The aircraft will be fitted out with six first class suites, 52 business suites, 40 premium economy seats and 140 economy seats, with more than 70 per cent of passengers enjoying a seat pitch of at least 33 inches.

Every traveller, regardless of cabin, will also have access to a Wellbeing Zone where they can stretch, move around and stay hydrated during the flight.

The airline says the cabin has been shaped by years of research into jet lag and passenger well-being. Adjustable circadian lighting will change throughout the journey to help travellers adapt to their destination time zone, while meal services and the in-flight entertainment schedule have been designed to encourage better sleep. Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth audio connectivity will be available throughout the aircraft.

The Sydney-London service will become a benchmark for ultra-long-haul travel, but some airlines are already connecting cities separated by more than 15,000km without a stop.

The announcement also comes after several of today's longest flights were temporarily disrupted by the Iran war. As airlines avoid parts of Middle Eastern airspace for safety reasons, some ultra-long-haul routes became too long to operate non-stop on their usual flight paths.

Qantas, for example, temporarily added a refuelling stop in Singapore to its Perth-London service after rerouting around the conflict zone, while other carriers also adjusted or suspended services until airspace restrictions ease.

These are currently the world's five longest scheduled non-stop passenger flights by great-circle distance, according to aviation data provider OAG.

1. New York (JFK) – Singapore

The modified Airbus A350-900ULR features only business and premium economy cabins. EPA Info

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Distance: 15,332km

Flight time: About 19 hours and 15 minutes

Aircraft: Airbus A350-900ULR

Typical one-way fare: From $1,111

The current longest scheduled commercial flight in the world has held the title since 2021. The specially configured Airbus A350-900ULR is designed specifically for ultra-long-haul flying and features only business class and premium economy cabins, allowing the aircraft to maximise its range.

2. Newark – Singapore

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Distance: 15,329km

Flight time: About 19 hours and 10 minutes

Aircraft: Airbus A350-900ULR

Typical one-way fare: From $912

Just 3km shorter than the JFK service, Newark-Singapore previously held the record as the world's longest commercial flight. Together, the two Singapore Airlines routes demonstrate how far modern aircraft technology has developed when it comes to non-stop travel.

3. Dallas/Fort Worth – Melbourne

When launched, Qantas' Project Sunrise flight will surpass all long-haul commercial flights. Photo: Qantas Info

Airline: Qantas

Distance: 14,468km

Flight time: About 17 hours and 40 minutes

Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Typical one-way fare: From $1,164

This route links Dallas-Fort Worth, one of American Airlines' largest hubs, with Australia's second-largest city, providing a direct bridge between North America and Victoria. Regular non-stop flights were paused due to the Iran war and are scheduled to resume on October 31.

4. Auckland – Dubai

Emirates launched non-stop flights from Dubai to Auckland in 2016, served by the Airbus A380. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Airline: Emirates

Distance: 14,193km

Flight time: About 17 hours and 5 minutes

Aircraft: Airbus A380

Typical one-way fare: From $1,054

When Emirates airline launched the service in 2016, it briefly became the world's longest commercial flight. Although several newer routes have since overtaken it, it remains one of the flagship ultra-long-haul services operated by the Dubai carrier. The corresponding Dubai-Auckland flight is much shorter at 15 hours and 50 minutes.

5. Paris Charles de Gaulle – Perth

Airline: Qantas

Distance: 14,265km

Flight time: About 16 hours and 40 minutes

Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Typical one-way fare: From $1,089

Launched in 2024, Paris became Qantas' second direct European destination from Perth, further expanding the airline's non-stop links between Australia and Europe. In April, Qantas temporarily rerouted the service via Singapore, citing “the current geopolitical situation” and Middle East airspace risks. The service is set to relaunch on October 31.