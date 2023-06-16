Qantas unveils new A350 Project Sunrise cabin with world’s first in-flight Wellbeing Zone

Qantas has released new interior images of the aircraft that will operate the world’s longest flights and be the first commercial jet internationally to feature a dedicated in-flight Wellbeing Zone.

The Australian airline’s specially designed Airbus A350 is expected to fly passengers non-stop from Sydney to New York and London on journeys longer than 20 hours.

A key part of the design for these ultra-long-haul flights is a purpose-built Wellbeing Zone, located between premium economy and economy cabins.

The Wellbeing Zone will have a hydration area where passengers can get water and healthy snacks. Photo: Qantas

Giving passengers a place to move and partake in light workouts, the zone has soft, sculpted wall panels, monitors displaying on-screen exercise programmes and handles to facilitate stretching.

It will also have a hydration station and a display of chilled, healthy refreshments that passengers can help themselves to. The jet will be deployed on the airline’s Project Sunrise routes in late 2025.

Qantas also unveiled premium economy and economy cabins for the aircraft.

Both cabins offer more seat pitch than any other Qantas aircraft in the same class of travel, with economy class seats having 33 inches of legroom. Both cabins offer foot and leg rest systems and personal storage space for travellers.

USB charging points and free Wi-Fi will be standard in all cabins on the A350, so passengers flying ultra-long-haul don’t need to worry about being disconnected.

The jet will have a capacity of 238 passengers, lower than the average 300-plus seat layout of most other airlines.

Premium economy cabin on the new A350. Photo: Qantas

Qantas previously revealed its first and business-class cabins, and chief executive Alan Joyce said on Thursday: “We have spent just as much time on the second half of the aircraft as we did the front, in fact we started studies on the Wellbeing Zone before any other area of the A350.

“Fewer seats translate to more space for each customer and a dedicated Wellbeing Zone for travellers to stretch, help themselves to a snack and spend time out of their seats. We are the only airline in the world that will have a bespoke designed on-board stretch and movement space.”

Chocolate, exercise and sleep schedules can reduce jet lag

As part of Qantas' Project Sunrise research, the airline has also revealed findings on ways to reduce jet lag on ultra-long-haul flights.

In partnership with the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre, the findings show that the impact of jet lag can be reduced by reshaping the in-flight travel experience.

Different lighting and sleep schedules as well as incorporating movement and exercise on long-haul flights could help reduce the impact of jet lag, according to the as-yet-unpublished findings released on Thursday.

Qantas has revealed findings of research conducted during its Project Sunrise test flights. Photo: Qantas

The research also showed that consuming specific ingredients such as chilli and chocolate during in-flight mealtimes can help negate the impact of jet lag.

“The early results are promising, and it’s given us great momentum to look to the next stage of customer research to support Project Sunrise product and service design,” said Peter Cistulli, professor of sleep medicine at the University of Sydney.

Qantas will take delivery of its first A350 in late 2025, with the Project Sunrise launch route between Sydney and New York expected to take off shortly after.

The flights will cut point-to-point travel time between Australia and the US by more than three hours, compared to routes operating with one stop.