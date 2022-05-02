Qantas orders A350 jets to revive plans for world’s longest flight

Qantas revived its plans for the world’s longest flight by announcing an order for 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that can fly non-stop from Australia to any city on the world, as the airline and travel industry recovers from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Australian airline will start direct commercial flights from Sydney to London starting in late 2025, it said in a statement on Monday.

Codenamed Project Sunrise, Qantas planned to start the 20-hour flights in 2023 but the pandemic prevented the airline from placing the aircraft order at the time.

While the first flights will be from New York and London, the aircraft will also be able to operate non-stop flights to Australia from destinations such as Paris and Frankfurt, Qantas said.

“For more than 100 years, Qantas has been at the forefront of transforming the way the world travels, particularly through direct flights. Now, the A350 and Project Sunrise will make almost any city in the world just one flight away from Australia. It’s the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance that has traditionally challenged travel to Australia,” Qantas group chief executive Alan Joyce said.

Aviation was among the industries hardest hit by the pandemic ― with a domino effect on other sectors such as tourism, hospitality and supply chains ― but it is now fast recovering.

The long-term forecast by the International Air Transport Association shows that in 2021, overall traveller numbers were 47 per cent of 2019 levels. This is expected to improve to 83 per cent in 2022 and 94 per cent in 2023, before exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2024 and 2025.

In 2021, international traveller numbers were 27 per cent of 2019 levels, the industry body said. This is expected to reach 69 per cent in 2022, 82 per cent in 2023, 92 per cent in 2024 and to pass pre-Covid levels with a 101 per cent rise in 2025.

Qantas’ A350s will have a total seating capacity of 238 passengers in four classes ― first, business, premium economy and economy. It will be the lowest capacity compared with any other A350-1000 currently in service, Qantas said.