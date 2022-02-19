Global aviation recovery led by airports and aircraft lessors as carriers lag behind

The global aviation sector's recovery is being led by airports and aircraft lessors, as these business models proved to be relatively more resilient to the Covid-19-driven downturn, while airlines remain the most challenged sub-sector with a full recovery projected to take years, Fitch Ratings has said.

The global ratings agency said expectations for pre-pandemic airport traffic recoveries would largely depend on the split between domestic and international travel, widely varying based on country and geography, and the role airports have in their areas.

Airports in regions where domestic travel is dominant, such as the US and the Asia-Pacific, are projected to recover faster compared to those dependent on international travel such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it added.

"The pandemic has resulted in the worst event-driven crisis in aviation history ... the downturn materially affected the financial and credit metrics of airlines, aircraft lessors and airports, as well as the performance of aircraft and engine asset-backed securities," Fitch said.

Aviation was among the industries hardest-hit by the pandemic ― with a domino effect on other major verticals such as tourism, hospitality and supply chains ― but it is gradually recovering.

But while 2021 was not marked by the prolonged lockdowns seen in 2020, border closures, quarantine measures and other travel restrictions still in place to stem the spread of Covid-19 and its variants have continued to hamper the aviation industry's fragile recovery.

Last week, the S&P Supercomposite Airlines Industry Index closed 6.1 per cent higher, marking the first back-to-back weekly gains for airline stocks since early October and potentially indicating the beginning of a long-overdue recovery.

Pressure on airline profitability has also eased since the fourth quarter of 2021 and is set to continue to do so as passenger traffic recovers and cargo demand strengthens, the International Air Transport Association said last week. Airlines losses are expected to drop to $11.6 billion from $51.8bn in 2021, Iata said last October.

Oil prices also play a major role in aviation's recovery, with Fitch expecting the industry to adjust to higher fuel prices over time, assuming they remain elevated. While airlines remained profitable in 2013 and 2014 at a time when jet fuel prices were higher than they are now, the near-term outlook projects that fuel prices may drive weaker margins and cash flows in 2022 compared to prior expectations.