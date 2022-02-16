Abu Dhabi airport to double the number of travellers in 2022

Abu Dhabi's airport operator is forecasting 10.7 million passengers to pass through Abu Dhabi International in 2022, double the number of travellers it recorded last year, as the industry continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abu Dhabi International Airport handled 5.26 million passengers in 2021, 5.5 per cent less year-on-year, as the global industry recorded dampened demand during the year amid global travel restrictions and eroded traveller confidence, operator Abu Dhabi Airports said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last year's passenger traffic levels were mainly driven by a surge in travel during the fourth quarter. Some 2.43 million passengers passed through the UAE capital's hub in the last three months of 2021, equating to 46 per cent of the full year's air passenger traffic, the airport operator said.

“The sharp rise in passenger traffic during the last three months of the year is a clear indication that the recovery is under way and gaining momentum,” Shareef Al Hashmi, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports, said.

Abu Dhabi has taken measures aimed at bolstering its tourism sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as a reduction in business licence fees, as the emirate seeks to diversify its economy. With multibillion dollar investments in attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim, the emirate is strengthening its position as a preferred destination for travellers and tourism investment.

Abu Dhabi's outlook for air passenger demand next year is bullish as the UAE has one of the world's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programmes and as governments around the world loosen curbs on air travel.

“While the Omicron variant may have a temporary effect on demand during the early part of 2022, we expect traffic to double at Abu Dhabi International this year to reach 10.7 million as vaccination programmes progress, government restrictions in markets around the world ease and consumer confidence rebounds," Mr Al Hashmi said.

In 2021, the airport recorded 74,176 flights, compared to 61,034 in 2020, an annual increase of 21.5 per cent.

Abu Dhabi International’s network also expanded during 2021, when it served 103 destinations, compared to 75 destinations in 2020.

The top five source countries in terms of passenger volumes in 2021 were India with 932,949 passengers, followed by Pakistan (550,728), Egypt (446,883), the US (254,201) and Saudi Arabia (244,954).

The busiest destinations served by Abu Dhabi International included Cairo with 372,456 passengers, Islamabad (209,280), Delhi (197,012), Lahore (184,315) and Dhaka (182,983), the operator said.

“Our focus on health, safety and the well-being of AUH travellers significantly enhanced our passenger experience during the year as we launched a fully equipped PCR facility, touchless technology, self-baggage drop systems and smart queuing technology to prevent crowding during peak operations,” Mr Al Hashmi said.

Air cargo volumes last year were also up 31.8 per cent year-on-year to 711,715 tonnes of freight, from 540,144 tonnes handled in 2020, according to the statement.

"The surge in volumes was largely attributed to increases in shipments of general cargo and special products including express, temperature-controlled, vulnerable cargo and pharmaceuticals," Abu Dhabi Airports said.

Mail volumes were also on the rise in 2021 with 8,767 tonnes moving through Abu Dhabi International’s cargo facility, an increase of 13.1 per cent compared to the 7,749 tonnes handled in 2020, the operator said.

Air cargo has been a rare bright spot for the aviation industry since the onset of Covid-19 two years ago, with rates increasing due to a surge in e-commerce sales and as pandemic-related supply chain bottlenecks drive up demand for air freight services.

Pressure on airline profitability is set to continue easing during 2022 as passenger traffic recovers and cargo demand strengthens, the International Air Transport Association said.

An Iata survey of airline chief financial officers and cargo business bosses shows an improvement in profitability, demand, cargo and employment in an industry battered by the coronavirus-induced slowdown.