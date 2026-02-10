UAE cricket to investigate Mohammed Zohaib's ousting from team at T20 World Cup

The Emirates Cricket Board plans to investigate claims made by Mohammed Zohaib as part of the probe into his ejection from the UAE squad on the eve of the game against New Zealand.

The left-handed, top-order batter was sent home from the tournament in India just before it started.

The ECB cited “disciplinary reasons” for the decision, yet did not reveal the nature of them.

They have also opted not to comment any further until the findings of an investigation that will consider the views of both the player and management.

The UAE won the toss and opted to bat in their opener against New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday afternoon. At that stage, the national team had a squad of 14 – one less than everyone else in the tournament.

They are understood to be hoping the tournament organising committee will permit a replacement. However, permission for such is usually only granted for injuries, rather than internal discipline issues.

There have been occasions when special dispensation has been granted. Ahead of the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifier, the UAE were allowed to call up replacements after a number of their players were removed from the squad due to a probe by the ICC’s anti-corruption unit.

UAE's Alishan Sharafu (R) and captain Muhammad Waseem look on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 10, 2026. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)

Zohaib’s case is not thought to have any relation to such an issue. The charge against him is that he broke UAE cricket’s code of conduct, which is the standards of behaviour they sign up for as part of playing for the national team.

Zohaib, however, says he does not know the reason for his sudden omission.

Reports in Pakistan said he had claimed he was treated unfairly based on his country of origin by the management team.

Lalchand Rajput, the head coach, is a former Indian Test cricketer from Mumbai. His coaching staff at the World Cup also includes Yasir Arafat, the former Pakistan all-rounder.

Zohaib played down the idea that his ejection was based on his birth country. He did, though, claim he was asked by the management to acknowledge he was injured, or even suggest he had personal issues. He says he refused, but was asked to leave anyway.

“I was told to declare I have an injury, and that would be the reason I was going home, but I said, ‘No, I am fit’,” Zohaib, who has returned to the UAE, told The National.

“I was told to tell the ECB and ICC my mother is not well, and that I had to go home, but I didn’t want to leave the World Cup. I don’t know why they wanted to send me back.

“I am fit. I have no family reason. I have no disciplinary reason. Everything is good – fitness, home, there are no issues, and my attitude is good. Why they sent me back, I don’t know.”

Mohammed Farooq, Mohammed Jawadullah and Simranjeet Singh are the three players to have missed out on the starting XI to face New Zealand.

The UAE reached 173-6 in their 20 overs, with sparkling half-centuries from captain Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu.