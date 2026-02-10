ICC reiterates support for Bangladesh after T20 World Cup mediation led by UAE cricket boss

The ICC say Bangladesh remain a “priority” cricket nation despite their withdrawal from the T20 World Cup, following days of mediation involving UAE administrator Mubashshir Usmani.

The Emirates Cricket Board general secretary was part of a group set up to address an impasse that was potentially financially ruinous for the sport.

Pakistan’s government had announced last week their side would play at the tournament, but would boycott this Sunday's group match against India in Colombo.

The decision related to what Pakistan felt were double standards by the International Cricket Council in not allowing Bangladesh to play their matches outside India.

Bangladesh had withdrawn from the tournament before, citing security issues for them to play in India.

Pakistan then announced their decision to boycott the money-spinning fixture, due to be played on neutral territory in Sri Lanka on Sunday, apparently as a show of solidarity.

Initial discussions led by Usmani to broker a positive resolution were then followed by a delegation of ICC officials travelling to Lahore this week.

Usmani did not travel, but was said to be central to working out a compromise with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The ICC announced late on Monday night that a variety of details had been agreed. They stated that no “financial, sporting or administrative penalty” would be imposed on Bangladesh for their withdrawal – meaning they would receive their share of tournament revenue.

As part of the deal, Bangladesh will host an ICC event before 2031. The ICC said that shows their commitment to “providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country”.

“Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation,” Sanjog Gupta, the ICC’s chief executive, was quoted as saying.

“Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders, including [Bangladesh Cricket Board] to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened.

“Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions.”

Almost simultaneously, statements were released from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, asking Pakistan to reconsider its plan to boycott.

The Bangladesh board president, Aminul Islam, said they had been “deeply moved” by Pakistan’s show of solidarity.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the [fixture] for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” Islam wrote.

Later in the evening, Pakistan’s government confirmed their team will play the game.

The ICC also released a statement about “the need for constructive dealings and being united” to “serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation”.

“In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the [event] is a success,” the statement said.

“With respect to Bangladesh, the ICC reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team's non-participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country.”

At the same time that he was playing a central role in resolving the impasse, Usmani was also dealing with a domestic issue.

Mohammed Zohaib was thrown out of the UAE squad on the eve of the tournament, with unspecified disciplinary issues cited as the reason.

The batter is now back in the UAE, where he is said to be shocked by the decision to jettison him from the squad.

It is unclear whether the national team will be permitted a replacement for what is an internal disciplinary issue.