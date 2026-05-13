Kuwait summons Iran envoy over IRGC island incursion

Kuwait has summoned Iran's ambassador after would-be attackers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attempted to infiltrate Bubiyan Island and exchanged fire with Kuwaiti forces.

The protest was delivered by Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Al Mashaan during a meeting with Iranian ambassador Mohammad Toutounji at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities in Kuwait said on Tuesday that four attackers linked to the IRGC were arrested on May 3 after attempting to infiltrate the island by fishing boat to carry out “hostile acts”. Two others escaped and one Kuwaiti security officer was wounded, the Kuna news agency said. The suspects reportedly confessed to being affiliated with the IRGC.

It is the latest in a series of incidents in which Gulf countries say they have foiled Iranian-linked operations. Bahrain on Tuesday said it sentenced three people to life in prison for conspiring with and spying for the IRGC.

In its statement, Kuwait said the protest delivered to the Iranian ambassador followed “the infiltration of an armed group from elements of the IRGC into Bubiyan Island and their engagement with Kuwaiti Armed Forces”.

The statement strongly condemned the incident, calling on Iran to “immediately and unconditionally” halt such actions. It said Kuwait held Iran fully responsible for a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and a “grave breach” of international law.

Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected Kuwait’s allegations on Tuesday, calling them “baseless” and denying any plans for hostile acts. It urged Kuwait to avoid “hasty statements” and said the issue should be handled through official channels.

Kuwait's Gulf Arab neighbours condemned the infiltration attempt and rallied in support of the emirate. Gulf Co-operation Council Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said the operation reflected a “systematic attempt” by Iran to destabilise the region.

In the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned the incident “in the strongest terms”, expressing solidarity with Kuwait and "full support for all measures taken by its security authorities”. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced the attempted infiltration, describing it as a violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty.

Kuwait said it dealt with attacks involving 845 drones, 354 ballistic missiles and 15 cruise missiles launched from Iran during the war, before a ceasefire came into effect on April 8.

Last month, Kuwait’s army said two drones launched from Iraq attacked military border posts in the north of the country, causing material damage but no casualties. The attack, which was blamed on Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq, was condemned by several Arab countries.

Mr Al Mashaan also emphasised Kuwait’s position that it reserves “its full right to defend itself” under Article 51 of the UN Charter, including taking “whatever measures it deems appropriate” to protect its sovereignty and the safety of citizens and residents. The ministry did not provide details on casualties or the number of people involved in the alleged incursion.

Bubiyan Island, in the northern Gulf near the Iraqi border, is significant due to port and infrastructure projects. Kuwait has not said whether it will refer the case to the UN Security Council, although officials indicated that option remains open.