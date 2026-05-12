  • World is 1 billion barrels short due to Hormuz closure, says Dr Sultan Al Jaber
  • Four IRGC members arrested in Kuwait for attempting to infiltrate country by sea
  • Iranian commander Qaani makes unannounced visit to Baghdad
  • Israel intercepts drone after suspected launch from Yemen
  • Iran warns of 90% uranium enrichment if attacked again
  • Bahrain sentences three to life in prison for spying for IRGC
  • Hezbollah chief calls for indirect Lebanon-Israel talks to achieve five demands
Updated: May 12, 2026, 2:16 PM