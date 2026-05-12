- World is 1 billion barrels short due to Hormuz closure, says Dr Sultan Al Jaber
- Four IRGC members arrested in Kuwait for attempting to infiltrate country by sea
- Iranian commander Qaani makes unannounced visit to Baghdad
- Israel intercepts drone after suspected launch from Yemen
- Iran warns of 90% uranium enrichment if attacked again
- Bahrain sentences three to life in prison for spying for IRGC
- Hezbollah chief calls for indirect Lebanon-Israel talks to achieve five demands
Updated: May 12, 2026, 2:16 PM